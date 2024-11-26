Mama Meals Provides Over $7,400 Worth of Postpartum Meals to New Moms in North Carolina

Mama Meals delivers over $7,400 in meals to hurricane-affected moms in NC, thanks to community support. Help us support more families over Christmas!

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Thanksgiving week reminds us to give thanks and give back, Mama Meals is celebrating a milestone of community-driven generosity. In response to the devastating hurricane that recently struck North Carolina, Mama Meals raised $3,743 through GoFundMe and matched every dollar, delivering over $7,400 worth of postpartum meals to new moms and families in need.

The initiative began when a doula from North Carolina reached out to Mama Meals, sharing that 15 new moms under her care were struggling to access nutritious food amidst the storm’s aftermath. Mama Meals quickly mobilized, launching a GoFundMe campaign and pledging to match every donation. The response from the community was overwhelming, with contributions pouring in from supporters nationwide.

“We were blown away by the generosity of our community,” said Eric, co-founder of Mama Meals. “We not only hit our goal of $3,000 but surpassed it! Thanks to incredible donors like Baily Fraley and others, we’ve been able to deliver meals to families who desperately needed comfort and care.”

The first delivery went to a mom whose baby was just two days old when her home was destroyed by the hurricane. Thanks to the efforts of local partners like Rachael Nalley at Materna Birth Co. and Sue Ann at The Flow of Life Yoga, Mama Meals ensured that postpartum mothers affected by Hurricane Helene received warm, nourishing meals to support their recovery.

As the holiday season approaches, Mama Meals is extending their commitment to community care by adopting a family for Christmas. Last year, the team provided a family with groceries, winter clothes, gas money, and more through Share Our Selves. This year, they’re asking their supporters to help them adopt even more families by contributing even just one dollar. For those interested in supporting, please reach out via the Mama Meals website or on Instagram @eat.mamameals for more information.

Mama Meals’ mission is rooted in the belief that food is medicine, and this initiative underscores their commitment to providing postpartum care that extends beyond convenience to embody compassion and community.

For more information on how to support this initiative or learn about Mama Meals, visit Mama Meals website or their GoFundMe page.

