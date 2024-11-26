Leeward Bikeway completed November 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Nov. 25, 2024

24-0472 HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) announced the completion of the Leeward Bikeway, a dedicated bikeway within the former O‘ahu Railway & Land Company right-of-way between Philippine Sea Road in ‘Ewa and Waipahu Depot Street. The opening of the bikeway was celebrated with a dedication ceremony on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. “The state is proud to support projects like the Leeward Bikeway, which have potential to improve the health of our communities,” said Governor Josh Green, M.D. “The opening of the path also expands access for community members to the scenic, natural and historic resources of the Pearl Harbor National Wildlife Refuge.” The new 3.51-mile path connects the previously unconnected West Loch Bike Path and the existing Pearl Harbor Historic Trail. Work included construction of 723 linear feet of retaining wall, utility relocation; demolition and construction of new bridge structures at Waikele Stream and Kapakahi Stream; paving the nine-to-10-foot path with asphalt concrete; and installation of concrete posts to prevent the use of the bikeway by motorized vehicles. Construction started in mid-2020 at a cost of $15.7 million. “The Leeward Bikeway is a critical element to complete the statewide pedestrian, bicycle and transit network included in our Navahine settlement agreement,” said Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “We appreciate the support and kōkua of our partners, especially the Section 106 parties, as we worked to make this regional multimodal connection a reality.” The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant bicycle and pedestrian facility will improve safety between ‘Ewa and ‘Aiea by removing potential for conflict between bicyclists, pedestrians and motorists. This project supports continued residential, business, and commercial growth in the ‘Ewa and Central O‘ahu areas by providing a non-motorized transportation facility and increased transportation choice. Photos from the dedication ceremony can be found at: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/20241125-Leeward-Bikeway-01-scaled.jpg https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/20241125-Leeward-Bikeway-02-scaled.jpg https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/20241125-Leeward-Bikeway-03-scaled.jpg – Persons in this photo from left to right are Kahu Wendell Davis, Senator Brandon Elefante, Senator Henry Aquino, Representative Rachele Lamosao, HDOT Oahu District Engineer Ryan Nakata, HBL Executive Director Travis Counsell, GP COO Myles Mizokami and Council Member Augie Tulba. ### Media contact: HDOT Public Affairs Office

