Fluidx Medical Announces First Tumor Patient Treated in Prospective, Multinational Trial

The GPX Embolic Device is designed to occlude tumors and other distal applications

Embolic device designed for improved preparation, delivery, and deep vessel filling for treating tumors and other interventional oncology uses.

We are pleased with the complete vessel filling we observed” — Dr. Stephen Chen

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fluidx Medical Technology, Inc. announced today that the first patient has been treated in the GPX Investigational Device Exception (IDE) prospective multinational clinical trial.Globally, over 5 million embolization devices are used per year, but many of these devices are difficult to visualize, deliver, and control during the procedure. Many embolics use toxic solvents, require complex preparation, and do not effectively penetrate deeply into the blood vessel beds.The GPX Embolic Device was successfully used in a portal vein embolization procedure in preparation for hepatic resection.“We are pleased with the complete vessel filling we observed,” said Stephen Chen, M.D., Principal Investigator at MD Anderson Cancer Center, in Houston, Texas. “GPX was easy to prepare, deliver, and use. We could see the material flow distally into the vessel segment, completely blocking blood flow to the target area. This was exactly what we were aiming for.”The safety and effectiveness trial includes leading medical centers and investigators from the United States, Canada, and New Zealand.“The GPX Embolic was designed without toxic solvents which can cause patient pain and require special storage, preparation, handling, and catheters to deliver,” said Russ Bjorklund, Vice President, Fluidx Medical Technology. “Clinicians need embolics that can be quickly prepared, delivered with ease, and occlude the target immediately. The GPX Embolic checks these boxes making it an innovative and simple solution designed for effective vessel filling.”About Fluidx Medical Technology:Fluidx Medical Technology, Inc. is a Salt Lake City, Utah based company focused on developing GPX, ULTRA, and IMPASS embolic technologies with applications across peripheral vascular, interventional oncology, and neurovascular embolization. Unlike other embolic devices, the Fluidx Medical Technology portfolio does not require refrigeration, use toxic dimethyl sulfoxide (DSMO), glue catheters into the body, require special delivery catheters, or need special mixers and preparation stations.GPX, ULTRA, and IMPASS Embolic Devices are under development, described and shown for research, educational, and engineering use only, and do not have marketing clearance or approval in any market at this time.

