Revived By Jesus Christ" - A Mesmerizing Tale of Death and Divine Encounter, Presented by Atticus Publishing

Manuel Giorgi’s Latest Book Unveils Profound Messages from Beyond the Grave

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an extraordinary account of survival and divine encounter, Atticus Publishing introduces author Manuel Giorgi's book, " Revived By Jesus Christ ." Available now, the book details Giorgi’s unbelievable experience of dying at home on January 10, 2018, for 35 minutes and returning with messages from the beyond.At the age of 42, Giorgi faced an unexpected clinical death, during which he claims to have been in the presence of Jesus Christ. "It was as real as anything I've ever experienced," says Giorgi, who received profound insights during his 35-minute encounter. His narrative is not just about survival; it’s a chilling and urgent message about the forthcoming events, including the second coming of Christ and the imperative of divine wrath."Revived By Jesus Christ" is a compelling exploration of what happens after death, the misconceptions surrounding false religions, and the truths about the biblical rapture. Giorgi provides readers with essential tools for interpreting the Bible accurately and understanding the criteria for salvation. "The Father is not happy right now," he writes. "Nobody seems to fear his wrath anymore. It’s coming."This book is born out of Giorgi’s commitment to sharing the revelations bestowed upon him by Jesus Christ, motivated by the miracle of his own resurrection after medical professionals discovered the cause behind his heart failures. "There are things that God wants everyone to know," Giorgi emphasizes, reflecting his mission to disseminate the urgent messages he was charged with by Christ himself.Giorgi further discusses these revelations and their implications in his recent interview on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford, facilitated by Atticus Publishing. This conversation provides additional context and insights into the urgent messages conveyed in his book."Revived By Jesus Christ" not only recounts Giorgi’s near-death experience but also aims to inspire with the boundless love God holds for humanity. This narrative promises to renew faith in miracles and the profound impact of divine intervention.Manuel Giorgi’s previous work, " I Died To Meet Jesus ," laid the groundwork for this deeper, more detailed exploration of his experiences with the divine. His latest book is a must-read for anyone seeking understanding and inspiration from a man who claims to have looked beyond the veil and returned to tell the tale."Revived By Jesus Christ" is available for purchase on Giorgi’s website and major online book retailers.For further information, to request a review copy, or to arrange an interview with Manuel Giorgi, please contact info@ revivedbyjesus.com or visit https://revivedbyjesus.com/

The Spotlight Network on Revived by Jesus Christ by Manuel Giorgi

