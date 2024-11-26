News release on avian influenza confirmed in wild duck on North Shore of O‘ahu

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

AVIAN INFLUENZA CONFIRMED IN WILD DUCK ON

NORTH SHORE OF O‘AHU

Poultry and Bird Owners Advised to Protect their Flocks

Nov. 25, 2024

HONOLULU – The National Veterinary Services Laboratories today confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a wild duck on O‘ahu’s North Shore. USDA-Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Wildlife Services (USDA-APHIS-WS) reports that the bird, a hybrid duck (part mallard), was among 10 wild bird samples collected from the North Shore. Wild bird surveillance continues with multiple agencies, including USDA-APHIS-WS, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Department of Land and Natural Resources.

This is the second confirmed incidence of avian influenza in Hawai‘i after the virus was confirmed at bird sanctuary in Wahiawā on Nov. 15, 2024. A total of 70 birds were depopulated and properly disposed of and the property was sanitized.

Hawai‘i was the last of the 50 states to detect HPAI. The most plausible route of introduction of the virus is through the Pacific flyway, which is a migratory path that includes Hawai‘i. The two detections have been identified as the Eurasian strain of HPAI, which is associated with migratory birds.

“This detection of HPAI is an indication that the virus may be spread on O‘ahu via the wild bird population,” said State Veterinarian, Isaac Maeda, DVM. “Poultry, backyard and pet bird owners are, once again, urged to keep their birds from contact with wild birds. Feeding wild birds is also discouraged to keep birds from gathering and possibly increasing transmission of the disease.”

Some of the symptoms of avian influenza in poultry and birds include:

Sudden death without any prior symptoms of illness

Lack of energy and appetite

A drop in egg production or soft-shelled, misshapen eggs

Swelling of the eyelids, comb, wattles and shanks

Purple discoloration of the wattles, comb and legs

Gasping for air (difficulty breathing)

Nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing

Twisting of the head and neck (torticollis)

Stumbling or falling down

Diarrhea

Do not touch dead birds without appropriate personal protective gear, such as disposable gloves. Wash hands thoroughly afterward. Residents may report sick or dead birds, especially when multiple birds of different species are found. Poultry and bird owners in Hawai‘i who notice high mortality in their poultry or birds should contact their veterinarians and HDOA’s Division of Animal Industry at 808-483-7102 or after business hours, call 808-837-8092.

Information for poultry and bird owners on how to increase biosecurity for their flocks may be found at: https://hdoa.hawaii.gov/ai/ldc/adconcerns/aiinfo/biosec/

Wild birds that carry avian influenza include waterbirds, like ducks, geese, swans, and shorebirds. Bird flu viruses can easily spread from wild birds to poultry. Some wild birds can carry bird flu viruses without appearing sick, but poultry, like chickens and turkeys, can get very sick and die from some bird flu viruses. Backyard poultry, ducks, and other birds can get avian influenza if they have contact with infected wild birds or share food, sources of water, and environments with them. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most common songbirds or other birds found in the yard, like cardinals, sparrows, or pigeons, do not usually carry bird flu viruses that are dangerous to poultry or people. There is no treatment for HPAI. The only way to stop the disease among poultry operations is to depopulate all affected and exposed birds.

Resources on avian influenza:

HDOA, Animal Disease Control: https://hdoa.hawaii.gov/ai/ldc/avian-influenza-information/

USDA: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/livestock-poultry-disease/avian/avian-influenza

U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service: https://www.fws.gov/avian-influenza

DOH avian influenza information: https://health.hawaii.gov/docd/disease_listing/avian-influenza/

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/bird-flu/index.html

