ICAC Cases On the Rise: A Dark Trend

November 26, 2024

Utah’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is busier than ever, with a steadily rising number of cases coming to our office from the National Institute for Missing and Exploited Children and other sources.

In this edition of Legally Speaking, we look at the reasons why there are more cases of child sexual abuse material, more children exploited, and more children harmed by adult contact than ever before in this state.

It’s important for parents to know what’s happening and what the trends are in our community, even if it’s uncomfortable to hear.

The Utah AG’s ICAC Commander—Sete Aulai—has the facts and an important update for us on this episode.

Listen to the episode here.