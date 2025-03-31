Submit Release
Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 3/24/25-3/28/25

The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned. 

Monday, March 24

Attorney General Derek Brown was in South Carolina with the Republican Attorneys General Association. There, he discussed with other attorneys general on how they can work together to benefit Utah and other states. 

Tuesday, March 25

Attorney General Derek Brown was in Washington D.C. for oral arguments in Oklahoma v. EPA. Utah was co-counsel with Oklahoma. 

Wednesday, March 26

10:00 am: Senior staff meeting 

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

1:00 pm: Legal briefing 

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

Thursday, March 27

2:00 pm: Employee retirement celebration 

Location: Heber M. Wells Building 

Friday, March 28

3:00 pm: Staff meeting 

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

