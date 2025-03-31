Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 3/24/25-3/28/25
The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned.
Monday, March 24
Attorney General Derek Brown was in South Carolina with the Republican Attorneys General Association. There, he discussed with other attorneys general on how they can work together to benefit Utah and other states.
Tuesday, March 25
Attorney General Derek Brown was in Washington D.C. for oral arguments in Oklahoma v. EPA. Utah was co-counsel with Oklahoma.
Wednesday, March 26
10:00 am: Senior staff meeting
Location: Office of the Attorney General
1:00 pm: Legal briefing
Location: Office of the Attorney General
Thursday, March 27
2:00 pm: Employee retirement celebration
Location: Heber M. Wells Building
Friday, March 28
3:00 pm: Staff meeting
Location: Office of the Attorney General
