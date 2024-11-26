Minister Gayton Mckenzie on immense artistic, cultural and social contribution of the late Breyten Breytenbach

It is with profound sadness that we mourn the passing of the renowned South African poet, writer, painter and anti-apartheid activist, Breyten Breytenbach. His contributions to South African literature, art and the fight against apartheid were immeasurable, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

Breytenbach was a prolific writer who published numerous collections of poetry, novels and essays, in both Afrikaans and English. Some of his most notable works include “Die Ysterkoei Moet Sweet” (1964), “The True Confessions of an Albino Terrorist” (1984) and “Return to Paradise” (1993). His writing often explored themes of identity, exile and social justice.

As a painter, Breytenbach’s work was exhibited in galleries around the world. His artwork often incorporated elements of surrealism and abstract expressionism. Breytenbach was a vocal critic of apartheid and was arrested and imprisoned in 1975 for his involvement with the anti-apartheid movement. During his seven years in prison for high treason under the Terrorism Act, he continued to write and produce art, often smuggling his work out of prison through clandestine means.

Breytenbach was released in 1982 after international pressure on the apartheid government. He returned to France and became a French citizen and was later awarded France's top cultural award. He received numerous awards and honours for his contributions to literature and art, most notably the Alan Paton Award in 1994 for “Return to Paradise” and the prestigious Hertzog Prize for Poetry in 1999.

Minister McKenzie extends his deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. May they find solace in the knowledge that his remarkable life and work will continue to be cherished and remembered.

For media enquiries:

Ms Zimasa Velaphi, Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport,

Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 (0) 72 172 8925

Mr Chade Kramer, Acting Spokesperson: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

Email: ChadeK@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 60 989 5711