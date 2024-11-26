President Cyril Ramaphosa honours 2024 Olympians and Palalympians, 29 Nov

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday, 29 November 2024, honour athletes who successfully represented South Africa at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The President will lead celebrations of South Africa’s medallists at a ceremony at the Union Buildings.

The ceremony will recognise the excellence demonstrated by top athletes as well as the organisational effort by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee to prepare Team South Africa for the Games.

Team South Africa featured 147 athletes at the Paris Olympics Games, which took place from 26 July to 11 August 2024, and 32 athletes at the Paris Summer Paralympics Games from 28 August to 08 September 2024.

A total of 12 medals were achieved for the respective games, six each for the Olympics (one Gold, three Silver and two Bronze) and Paralympics (two Gold, and four Bronze).

The appreciation ceremony will include the conferring of awards to deserving athletes and their coaches as well as the Shield of Jove, which is the highest South African recognition in sports achievement following the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The ceremony will take place as follows:

Date: Friday, 29 November 2024

Time: 11h00 (media to arrive at 09h00)

Venue: East Wing Court, Union Buildings

Members of the media interested in covering the ceremony at the Union Buildings are encouraged to fill in the attached Media Accreditation Form - OLYMPIANS AND PARALYMPIANS RECOGNITION CEREMONY MEDIA ACCREDITATION.xlsx - and send it to Sydwell Mabasa on Sydwell@presidency.gov.za and Makungu Mbetse on Makungu@presidency.gov.za by 14h00 on Wednesday, 27 November 2024.