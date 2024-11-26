Uplevyl Launches The Future Forward Accelerator: AI and Digital Acumen Accelerator for Women Leaders

The Future Forward Accelerator: AI and Digital Acumen Accelerator for Women Leaders

The Future Forward Accelerator prepares women leaders with essential AI skills, leadership tools, and strategies to succeed in the changing digital workplace.

People everywhere are growing concerned about the impact of AI. The Future Forward Accelerator equips women with the AI and digital acumen to safeguard their careers and thrive in an AI-driven world.” — Shubhi Rao - CEO & Founder, Uplevyl

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Future Forward Accelerator Prepares Women Leaders for the Digital Age Uplevyl has announced the launch of The Future Forward Accelerator designed to equip women leaders with the skills and knowledge required to navigate the rapidly changing workplace landscape shaped by artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and digital transformation.The next five years are expected to redefine leadership roles, with AI and digital acumen becoming critical skills for professional success. Women leaders without a strong understanding of AI and digital tools risk stagnation, falling behind their peers, and missing out on opportunities in the boardroom.The Growing Need for Digital Acumen Among LeadersThe demand for leaders with advanced AI and digital skills is at an all-time high. Studies indicate that AI is on track to become a $20 trillion economy, with companies rapidly adopting digital-first strategies. Leaders who lack the ability to leverage these tools face the risk of obsolescence.A McKinsey study revealed that 92% of organizations consider digital transformation a top priority, further highlighting the necessity of digital proficiency in leadership roles. Similarly, a Harvard Business Review survey found that 78% of respondents view digital leadership skills as essential for managing the complexities of a fast-evolving business environment.Research conducted by the National Skills Coalition (NSC) in collaboration with the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta shows that 92% of jobs now require digital literacy, reflecting the widespread adoption of digital tools across industries. Leaders who are unprepared to meet these demands may struggle to remain competitive.Addressing Concerns in the Age of AIAs AI continues to reshape workplaces, women leaders are increasingly concerned about their professional trajectories.Common fears include:Current skillset becoming irrelevant.Falling behind in adopting AI, which could jeopardize job security.Missing out on salary increases and promotional opportunities.Diminished organizational gravitas or influence.Reduced likelihood of securing a seat on a company board.Accelerators like The Future Forward Accelerator address these challenges by equipping participants with the tools they need to remain competitive and thrive in the age of AI.The Advantages of Digital ProficiencyLeaders who develop strong AI and digital skills stand to benefit significantly. A global study by Gallup involving 30,000 workers and 3,000 hiring managers across 19 countries revealed that individuals with advanced digital capabilities report higher earnings, greater job satisfaction, and increased job security.About The Future Forward AcceleratorThe Future Forward Accelerator is developed by Uplevyl, an inclusive female-forward AI platform. The program is designed to provide women with the tools, knowledge, and connections they need to excel in the AI age.Participants in the program will gain access to:World Class Experts: Seminars will be led by domain experts from academia and industry.AI and Digital Acumen Training: Comprehensive hands-on learning opportunities to understand and apply AI and digital tools in their organizations.Leadership Development Resources: Practical strategies for leading effectively in digitally transformed environments.Networking Opportunities: Access to a network of professionals dedicated to advancing leadership in the digital economy.By addressing the growing need for digital expertise, the Future Forward Accelerator aims to prepare women leaders to take on future challenges, drive innovation, and shape the direction of their organizations.About Shubhi Rao (CEO & Founder, Uplevyl)AI Founder & CEO | Public Board Director | (former Vice President, Treasurer and Officer of Alphabet/Google, Tesco, PwC, Ford) | Executive Member, UNESCO - Women4Ethical AI PlatformAbout UplevylUplevyl is the world's first gender-trained, inclusive SaaS-based AI platform designed to transform women's professional landscapes. Founded by Shubhi Rao, the company fundamentally believes that unlocking women's potential is crucial for both businesses and society.The AI platform not only offers personalized resources but is integrated to provide mentorship and peer connections, virtual events and rich data insights. Uplevyl's unique approach leverages technology and partners with organizations to create a supportive ecosystem to build the next generation of women in leadership By democratizing leadership resources and providing tailored insights, Uplevyl is enabling organizations to solve a critical human capital issue.For additional details about The Future Forward Accelerator or to apply, visit www.uplevyl.com/future-forward

