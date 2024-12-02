Imaginative New Picture Book 'Lisbeth and the Littering Ladybugs' Debuts from Shadrick

Book cover of 'Lisbeth and the Littering Ladybugs' Author headshot of P.E. Shadrick

Multi-generational story teaches the importance of shared responsibility.

Buoyant detail and warmth distinguish both realities: the everyday family with PJs and smiles, and the gorgeous imaginative world of the ladybugs, who dance and sew... These are pages to soak up.” — BookLIfe by Publishers Weekly

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Children’s Book Review is pleased to announce a debut picture book featuring rich storytelling, multi-generational appeal, and lessons in responsibility: 'Lisbeth and the Littering Ladybugs,' written by P.E. Shadrick and illustrated by Maya Penzlik.

This imaginative picture book centers on six-year-old Lisbeth and her grandmother. When Lisbeth awakes to discover tangled hair, her grandmother tells her a story about ladybugs throwing a grand gala in her hair, distracting her from the detangling process and teaching her about the importance of shared responsibility. The book is ideal for children ages three through six and their grown-ups.

Atlanta-born Shadrick is influenced by generations of masterful storytellers in her family. 'Lisbeth and the Littering Ladybugs' is based on her experiences with her grandmother, who shared similar stories and inspired a lifetime of imagination.

This is Shadrick’s first book, self-published while on a career sabbatical, and one she’s wanted to share for quite some time.

Illustrator Maya Penzlik brings the story to life with hand-drawn watercolor illustrations featuring diverse cultural representations through the ladybug characters. Both Shadrick and Penzlik believe in emphasizing human creativity and authenticity in children’s literature, especially as AI-generated content continues to grow.

The Children’s Book Review calls 'Lisbeth and the Littering Ladybugs a delightful,' magical story that imparts a crucial lesson about the importance of caring for others and oneself.

To celebrate the book's launch, Shadrick will host book signings, storytime appearances, and a virtual book tour. For all inquiries, please contact P.E. Shadrick.

