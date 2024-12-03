Oven 360 Pizza & Gelato is coming to Columbus, Ohio with New Franchise Locations

Exterior Oven 360 Franchise

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oven 360 is actively seeking passionate franchisees to join its growing network and bring the brand’s distinctive Italian experience to even more communities in Ohio and beyond.Oven 360 Pizza & Gelato, the popular franchise known for its authentic Neapolitan pizza and handmade gelato, is excited to announce its expansion into Columbus, Ohio . The brand is planning to open new franchise locations offering locals the opportunity to experience the traditional taste of Italy.Oven 360 which has garnered a loyal following for its fresh, high-quality ingredients and innovative pizza making, plans to offer Columbus residents a dining experience like no other. The brand’s commitment to creating a fun and welcoming atmosphere for families and pizza lovers of all ages will be at the heart of these new locations.Originally launched in Canada, Oven 360 Pizza and Gelato has rapidly gained recognition for its commitment to delivering exceptional authentic pizza made from traditional family recipes. With 10 successful locations already established, the brand is now bringing its signature Neapolitan pizzas and creamy, handcrafted gelato to the U.S. market.Co-founders Remo Tortola and Lucio Franceschelli, both hailing from Miranda, Italy, launched Oven 360 after noticing a gap in the pizza market for truly authentic Neapolitan pizza in North America. By combining traditional Italian pizza-making techniques with innovative twists, the duo created a restaurant concept that offers much more than just pizza—Oven 360 is also known for its homemade gelato, crafted with fresh, high-quality ingredients using time-honored Italian methods.“We’ve always dreamed of bringing a genuine Italian dining experience to the U.S.,” said co-founder Remo Tortola.“Columbus has such a vibrant food scene, and we’re thrilled to introduce our authentic pizzas and gelato to the community. We believe that Oven 360 will quickly become a favorite spot for anyone who appreciates the rich flavors of traditional Italian pizza.”Lucio Franceschelli, co-founder, added, “Oven 360 is about more than just great pizza. It’s about sharing the culture and craftsmanship of Italy. From our signature pizza dough to our gelato, everything we offer is made with the utmost care and dedication to quality. We can’t wait for Columbus residents to enjoy the full experience of Italian hospitality.”For more information about Oven 360 Pizza & Gelato’s franchise opportunities, please visit https://franchise.oven360.com or contact Skip Starr at skip@oven360.comAbout Oven 360 Pizza & GelatoOven 360 Pizza & Gelato is a leading pizza franchise specializing in authentic Neapolitan-style pizzas and handmade Italian gelato. With a focus on quality ingredients, traditional Italian techniques, and a welcoming dining atmosphere, Oven 360 offers a true taste of Italy. The brand is rapidly expanding across North America, bringing its unique culinary experience to new communities.

