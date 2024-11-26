IBN Recaps Benzinga's 2024 Digital Assets Conference

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets conference recently occurred at New York City’s Convene 225. As a platform for financial market coverage, Benzinga has established itself as a destination for investors and traders seeking insights into the rapidly evolving finance world.

This year's Future of Digital Assets conference brought together global thought leaders, industry luminaries, and institutional giants to explore blockchain technology's transformative potential. The event attracted more than 1,000 capital market leaders who engaged in comprehensive discussions on the future of finance.

Distinguished speakers included representatives from industry giants such as BlackRock, Google, Moody's, and Coinbase, as well as influential figures like Anthony Pompliano, Jan van Eck, Grant Cardone, Mario Nawfal, Raoul Pal, Dan Morehead, Maja Vujinovic, and Dan Tapiero.

A recurring theme throughout the conference was the increasing institutional adoption of digital assets. A massive influx is underway as institutions managing $500 trillion in traditional finance enter the crypto industry. The recent U.S. election results were also a hot topic, with many speakers noting the tremendous impact a more crypto-friendly regulatory environment will make in 2025 and beyond. The need for interoperability between chains, bridging real-world assets with crypto rails, AI’s increasing involvement, and the potential of stablecoins to revolutionize the global financial system was also covered extensively.

The convergence of traditional finance and the burgeoning blockchain space indicates an exciting and transformative future. As part of its collaboration as the official media sponsor, IBN syndicated articles throughout a multifaceted network of 5,000+ downstream partners while enhancing social media exposure through dozens of investor-oriented brands.

"Benzinga has once again delivered an exceptional conference experience, bringing together the brightest minds in digital assets and global finance," stated Jonathan Keim, IBN's Director of Investor Communications. "The conference series continues to build momentum as more industry leaders recognize blockchain technology’s impact on the world today. Our team is honored to contribute to the growth of this vibrant community."

To learn about upcoming events produced by Benzinga, visit https://www.benzinga.com/events/

About Benzinga

Benzinga has become an indispensable resource for individual investors, seamlessly integrated into most major online brokerages. Benzinga delivers timely and actionable insights to over 25 million readers each month across more than 125 countries. Since its acquisition by Beringer Capital for $300 million in 2021, Benzinga has significantly expanded its portfolio of news, data products, and events connecting investors, builders, and allocators.

For more information, please visit: https://www.benzinga.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 18+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

