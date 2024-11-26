Wave Life Sciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health, today announced that Paul Bolno, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in two upcoming investor conferences in December.

7ᵗʰ Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Analyst-led fireside chat: 3:00 p.m. ET

Citi 2024 Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

“Neuromuscular Disorders” panel: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live webcasts of these presentations can be accessed by visiting “Investor Events” on the Investor Relations section of the Wave Life Sciences website: https://ir.wavelifesciences.com/events-publications/events. A replay of these presentations will be archived and available on the site for a limited time following the event.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences (Nasdaq: WVE) is a biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health. Wave’s RNA medicines platform, PRISM®, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation and deep insights in human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders. Its toolkit of RNA-targeting modalities includes editing, splicing, RNA interference and antisense silencing, providing Wave with unmatched capabilities for designing and sustainably delivering candidates that optimally address disease biology. Wave’s diversified pipeline includes clinical programs in Duchenne muscular dystrophy, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and Huntington’s disease, as well as a preclinical program in obesity. Driven by the calling to “Reimagine Possible”, Wave is leading the charge toward a world in which human potential is no longer hindered by the burden of disease. Wave is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information on Wave’s science, pipeline and people, please visit www.wavelifesciences.com and follow Wave on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

