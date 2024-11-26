Tria Federal Announces Michael Anderson as New Executive Vice President, Public Safety

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tria Federal (Tria), the premier middle-market Technology and Advisory services provider delivering mission-critical digital transformation solutions to Federal Health and Public Safety agencies, today announced the appointment of Michael Anderson as the company’s new Executive Vice President, Public Safety.

“I’m thrilled to have Michael join the Tria team,” said Tim Borchert, Tria CEO. “His deep expertise in digital transformation and passion for mission-driven solutions align perfectly with Tria’s culture and vision. We look forward to Michael taking a lead role in driving innovation and delivering transformative technology solutions that empower our federal partners to safeguard and serve our communities.”

Anderson is an accomplished IT executive with over 23 years’ experience leading digital transformation programs and managing mission-critical operations for the government, private industry, and non-profit organizations.

Most recently, as a Partner with Guidehouse, he led growth and operations for major digital opportunities within the energy, sustainability, and infrastructure segment. He previously served as Vice President, Mission Solutions for Dovel/AceInfo Solutions, which was acquired by Guidehouse.





In a previous role as President of Tellenger, Inc., Anderson led a rapidly growing Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) while providing technical leadership for major prime contracts with Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and Department of Health & Human Services’ Administration for Children & Families.

“Joining Tria Federal is an exciting next step in my career focused on digital transformation,” said Anderson. “Tria’s commitment to helping federal agencies modernize and streamline systems, processes, and services aligns perfectly with my professional passion. I am inspired by the people-first culture and the integrity of Tria’s leadership. Partnering with Tria Labs to develop cutting-edge artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and cybersecurity solutions for our clients is an incredible opportunity to drive meaningful impact.”

Throughout his career working with federal agencies, Anderson has been instrumental in the adoption of Agile software development, DevSecOps automation, and open-source technologies to improve mission outcomes while reducing taxpayer burden. He has built successful teams that helped the Federal Emergency Management Agency modernize the National Flood Insurance Program’s Pivot application and created a low-code contract-writing system for the U.S. Air Force.

Anderson received a bachelor’s degree in engineering management from the University of Arizona.

About Tria Federal

Tria Federal (Tria) is the premier middle-market technology and advisory services provider delivering mission-critical digital transformation solutions to Federal Health and Public Safety agencies. In November 2024, Tria acquired Softrams, a leading technology firm specializing in human-centered digital services and system modernization for federal agencies. The combined company is a scaled, vertically integrated organization supporting 20+ federal agencies. For more information, please visit triafed.com .

Media Contact

Brian Wagner, Vice President, Marketing & Communications

bwagner@triafed.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e9e758c-12aa-48b6-96ad-b0714f80cc52

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.

Michael Anderson Graphic welcoming Michael Anderson as Tria Federal's new EVP, Public Safety

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.