Oriflame Transforms Ecommerce Search Experience with Lucidworks

Beauty ecommerce company leverages AI-powered semantic search to increase conversions, reduce shopper abandonment rates, and enhance multilingual support

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucidworks , a leader in search and AI solutions, announced that the global beauty and wellness company Oriflame has transformed its ecommerce search experience with a robust, AI-powered platform, resulting in a 150% increase in usage of popular search terms since deployment.

With a presence in over 60 markets and support for more than 50 languages, Oriflame needed a search solution that could deliver highly relevant results to its customers, with reliable stability across disparate regions. Before implementing Lucidworks, Oriflame faced several challenges:

Multiple languages, multiple customer segments: Oriflame needed a search solution that could seamlessly handle a vast array of languages, coping with the multitude of synonyms and search queries, and cater to the diverse needs of its global customer base, including experienced resellers and general consumers.

Oriflame needed a search solution that could seamlessly handle a vast array of languages, coping with the multitude of synonyms and search queries, and cater to the diverse needs of its global customer base, including experienced resellers and general consumers. Search relevancy: Oriflame’s previous Solr-based search solution led to many zero-result searches, causing frustration for customers, high search exit rates, and noticeably impacting conversion rates.

Oriflame’s previous Solr-based search solution led to many zero-result searches, causing frustration for customers, high search exit rates, and noticeably impacting conversion rates. System stability and mobile optimization: With significant seasonal variations in traffic from multiple international markets, Oriflame needed a search solution that could maintain stability and performance, especially during peak usage. They also required a solution that could be integrated effectively into their newly developed mobile app.



Lucidworks collaborated with Oriflame to efficiently manage search across multiple languages , seamlessly integrate into Oriflame’s newly developed mobile app, and maintain stability and performance even during peak usage. The impact of Lucidworks on Oriflame’s search functionality and the customer journey has been profound:

Increased search usage: Search usage of popular terms on Oriflame’s website increased by 150% as customers find an improved customer journey with accurate results.

Search usage of popular terms on Oriflame’s website increased by 150% as customers find an improved customer journey with accurate results. Improved conversion rates: Conversion rates from search sessions have shown a steady increase after the implementation of Lucidworks, demonstrating the platform’s effectiveness in driving sales.

Conversion rates from search sessions have shown a steady increase after the implementation of Lucidworks, demonstrating the platform’s effectiveness in driving sales. Increased engagement: In a single quarter alone, over 800,000 users interacted with the search functionality, highlighting its critical role in Oriflame’s online strategy.



“We’ve been delighted by the impact of Lucidworks AI-powered search; clicks on popular search terms are up 150% and customers using search find an optimized and accelerated buying journey,” said Jan Forisch, Technical Analyst, Oriflame. “Lucidworks AI-powered search will be a game changer for us providing personalized experiences for different customer groups and delivering more relevant results by understanding intent.”

Visit Lucidworks.com to learn more about Lucidworks AI-powered semantic search and ecommerce solutions.

About Lucidworks

Lucidworks clients are more than 2.5x more likely to successfully deploy generative AI initiatives than their peers. The world's largest brands including Crate & Barrel, Lenovo, and Red Hat rely on Lucidworks' suite of products to power commerce, customer service, and workplace applications that delight customers and empower employees. Learn more at Lucidworks.com .

Press Contact: Lauren Gill Escalate PR lucidworks@escalatepr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.