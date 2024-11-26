Mountain America Partners with Weber State Athletics to Combat Food Insecurity in Ogden

The credit union pledged to donate $200 to the Ogden School Foundation for each sack completed by the Weber State University football team

SANDY, Utah, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union is proud to announce a recent donation of $5,000 to the Ogden School Foundation. This contribution is part of the Mountain America Sacks program, where the credit union pledged to donate $200 for every sack made by the Weber State University (WSU) football team during the 2024 season.

On November 9, 2024, Mountain America presented a $5,000 check to Brynn Murdock, executive director of the Ogden School Foundation. The funds will be used to fight food scarcity within the community. The donation will support the Ogden School Foundation’s food pantry, providing prefilled backpacks and dry food items to students in need.

“We are thrilled to support the Ogden School Foundation in their mission to ensure no student goes hungry,” said Nathan Anderson, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Mountain America. “This donation is a testament to our commitment to the community and the incredible efforts of the WSU football team.”

“This generous donation from Mountain America Credit Union will make a significant impact on our students’ lives by helping to meet their basic needs, removing educational barriers, and empowering them to succeed in school,” Murdock said. “We are grateful for Mountain America’s ongoing support and commitment to the children and families in our community.”

