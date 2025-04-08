Press release

VALLOUREC RECEIVES A MAJOR OCTG NOTICE OF AWARD FROM SONATRACH IN ALGERIA

Meudon (France), April 8th, 2025 – Vallourec, a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions, has received a notice of award to supply Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) to SONATRACH, the Algeria's National Oil and Gas company.

Vallourec will deliver carbon steel OCTG threaded with its premium VAM® connections, which have been recognized as the proven standard for the Algerian market. Deliveries are expected in 2025 and 2026, and in total the operation is expected to result in greater than $250 million in revenues for Vallourec. This renewed partnership was made possible by Vallourec’s leading technical solutions and strong operating performance in the region over many years.

These solutions will be manufactured across several Vallourec’s plants in Brazil, China, France, and Indonesia. This global production footprint enables Vallourec to ensure high quality standards and a flexible supply chain to meet SONATRACH’s requirements.

Laurent Dubedout, Senior Vice President OCTG, Services and Accessories declared: “This notice of award further establishes Vallourec’s leadership in North Africa, a key region for our premium OCTG solutions. SONATRACH’S continued confidence in VAM® connections, based on years of successful field performance, highlights the value we bring to its projects. Thanks to our global industrial footprint, we continue to support our customer in optimizing their drilling operations while maintaining the highest standards of quality and reliability.”

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

