Eucalyptus Oil Market Growing at 6.6% CAGR to Hit USD 252.0 Million by 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Key driver of the eucalyptus oil market includes massive use of eucalyptus oil in food & beverages, aromatherapy, fragrances, and therapeutics & cosmetics. The supply of eucalyptus oil has been impacted tremendously due to transport restriction arising from lockdown due to rampant COVID-19 spread in 2020 and 2021. Food & beverages segment accounted towards largest market share in 2020, contributing nearly two-fifths of the global eucalyptus oil market share.Get a Sample PDF Report to understand our report before you purchase: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14008 Key driver of the global eucalyptus oil market includes massive use of eucalyptus oil in food & beverages, aromatherapy, fragrances, and therapeutics & cosmetics. Additionally, large-scale use of eucalyptus oil in soaps, perfumes, and detergents for imparting fragrance will create new growth opportunities for the eucalyptus oil market. Furthermore, eucalyptus oil finds slew of applications such as stain remover, antiseptic, and floating agent in mining industry, thereby boosting the eucalyptus oil market trends. The eucalyptus oil market growth is likely to gain traction over ensuing years with its use in treating respiratory illness and as food flavoring ingredient.Key players profiled in the global eucalyptus oil market research report are Ridge Eucalyptus Oil Distillery & Online Store, Doterra International, LLC, Biolandes SA, Now Health Group, Inc., Young Living Essential Oils, LLC, NHR Organic Oils, Integria Healthcare (Australia) Pty Ltd., Sensient Technologies Corporation, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, and Symrise AG.Eucalyptus essential oil is extracted from Eucalyptus, a wide genus of flowering trees and shrubs, via steam distillation. Eucalyptus oil is a clear or pale yellow liquid. It has an aromatic and camphoraceous odor, as well as a strong, camphoraceous flavor and a chilly sensation. Cineole must make up at least 70.0 percent of the product. It is native to Australia, while some of its species can also be found in New Guinea and Indonesia. The Eucalyptus globulus, an evergreen tree that is one of Australia's most frequently farmed species, is one of the main sources of eucalyptus essential oil. This tree is used in various industries which drives the eucalyptus oil market.Antiseptic and anti-fungal capabilities are two of the most important features of Eucalyptus essential oil. The mosquito repellant properties of eucalyptus essential oil are well-known. The extraction of eucalyptus essential oil has a potent synergistic impact that can be linked to the greatest level of cineole, which is 80-95 percent higher than any other plant or herb. The eucalyptus essential oil has a wide range of uses in a variety of industries. Such uses has led to the overall growth of eucalyptus oil industry.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global eucalyptus oil market based on nature, application, distribution channel, and region.Based on application, the food & beverages segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing nearly two-fifths of the global eucalyptus oil market share, and will continue with its dominant status by 2030. However, the aromatherapy segment is set to register the highest growth with CAGR of about 7.3% from 2021 to 2030.Make a Direct Purchase: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14008?reqfor=covid Based on distribution channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment contributed to the largest market share in 2020, accounting about half of the global eucalyptus oil market share, and will continue with its domination by 2030. Nevertheless, the online channels segment is set to register the largest growth with CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, North America contributed towards the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global eucalyptus oil market, and is projected to maintain domination till 2030. Nonetheless, the Asia-Pacific eucalyptus oil market is set to record the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during forecast timeline.To Ask About Report Availability or Customization, Click Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14008 Similar Reports:Baby Drinks Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/baby-drinks-market Instant Coffee Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/instant-coffee-market

