VERSACE HOME DUBAI BOUTIQUE OPENS

Versace Home opens a boutique within Dubai Mall that presents a total immersion into the aesthetic lifestyle and values of the House of Versace.

MILANO, MILANO, ITALY, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Created in collaboration with Solomia Home, the boutique spans two floors, with the upper level dedicated to outdoor living, and shares the influences of Classicism, Italian craft, and contemporary flair that are at the heart of Versace. The space is illuminated with four extensive ground floor windows that add an

elegant and refined ambience.

Upon entry, visitors are greeted by a video wall that guides them to the boutique’s focal point, a spectacular elliptical staircase that is crowned by the House’s Medusa signifier. A feeling of an Italian Palazzo comes from a considered use of Italianate materials and finishes. Flooring is finished in light

Calacatta marble, blending seamlessly with white, classical boiserie walls, that feature dark metal accents. The boutique’s upper-level presents luxury outdoor homeware designs, with wood as a predominant feature flowing throughout the space on flooring and Venetian blinds.

The boutique presents a comprehensive selection of designs from the Versace Home collection, produced and distributed by Luxury Living Group. Featured collections center on the icons of Versace design, including the signature Medusa head that is an immediately recognizable signifier of the House,

and the Greca, a classic architectural framing device symbolizing infinity and unity that has become a recurring motif of the House. These design codes feature across pieces including sofas, armchairs, coffee tables, and bookcases, showcasing their power as symbols which transcends fashion design into a full

lifestyle. Other collections featured within the boutique include the Zensational modular sofa; Stiletto, which brings the precise lines of Versace heels to a collection of furniture; the Discovery table in marble and golden metal; Versace Venus armchairs; Goddess light fixtures; and the impactful modular sofa and

coffee table of the V21 Signature collection.

The boutique is now open at Dubai Mall.

