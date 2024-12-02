Tollanis Solutions Unveils Tenago: The Complete Travel Platform Built for the Modern Travel Industry

Tollanis Solutions launches Tenago, an AI-driven travel platform, uniting operations, customer engagement, and insights for B2B, B2C, and corporate agencies.

In developing Tenago, we wanted to provide a platform that responds directly to what travel agencies need today—efficiency, flexibility, & smooth experience. whether they’re B2B, B2C, or corporate.” — Stephen Smith

FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tollanis Solutions , a veteran-owned leader in digital transformation, is thrilled to announce the launch of Tenago , a game-changing Travel Platform and booking platform designed to bring simplicity, growth, and customer satisfaction to travel agencies worldwide. With a market craving streamlined operations and personalized experiences, Tenago positions itself as the ultimate partner for travel agencies looking to excel in an ever-competitive industry.Tenago isn’t just another travel portal; it’s a solution crafted from the ground up with the travel agency’s success in mind. From booking to brand building, Tenago seamlessly connects an agency’s core operations with customer engagement to create a cohesive, easy-to-manage system that empowers both teams and travelers."In developing Tenago, we wanted to provide a platform that responds directly to what travel agencies need today—efficiency, flexibility, and a smooth client experience," said Stephen Smith, CEO of Tollanis Solutions. "Our goal is for Tenago to become the essential tool that travel agencies rely on, whether they’re B2B, B2C, or managing corporate travel."What Sets Tenago Apart?Unlike generic platforms, Tenago incorporates real-world insights from travel professionals. Its dynamic pricing, multi-channel integration, and advanced CRM capabilities keep agencies competitive in a fast-paced market while fostering strong customer relationships.Here’s how Tenago takes travel agencies to the next level Unified Operations: Tenago centralizes bookings, client data, and communication, giving agencies complete control of their processes and allowing them to serve clients faster and more efficiently.AI-Enhanced Pricing: Tenago’s AI-powered pricing engine lets agencies set competitive, real-time rates that adapt to market changes instantly, maximizing revenue potential without sacrificing customer satisfaction.Customer-First Customization: With Tenago, agencies can tailor every part of the customer journey, from initial trip discovery through post-travel follow-ups. This customization enhances brand loyalty by offering clients experiences that are engaging and uniquely memorable.Global Connectivity: Tenago links agencies to an extensive network of global providers, offering diverse accommodations, flights, and experiences. This broad access enhances the range of travel options and flexibility agencies can provide to clients.Insight-Driven Decision Making: Equipped with advanced analytics, Tenago offers agencies powerful insights into trends and customer preferences. With this data, agencies can make informed decisions, enabling them to adapt their services proactively.Beyond Basics: Strategic Modules for Competitive EdgeWhat sets Tenago apart even further are its strategic modules, crafted for agencies looking to evolve:LEASE Module: Tenago’s LEASE module is a comprehensive toolkit for digital marketing, web development, and CRM management, helping agencies amplify their online presence with ease. Agencies can access full-service support across digital channels, improving brand awareness and reaching new audiences effectively.BOT Module: The innovative BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) model offers agencies a phased approach to building and managing their operations. Tollanis initially handles all BOT development and operations, ensuring optimal performance. Later, ownership transitions to the client, giving agencies time to learn, adapt, and grow on a flexible budget and schedule.These advanced modules make Tenago an ideal choice for agencies looking to scale, modernize, or optimize their current processes.Why Tenago Matters to Travel AgenciesTenago’s comprehensive suite goes beyond solving operational issues. By enabling better customer relationships and integrating key aspects of the travel booking lifecycle, Tenago allows agencies to retain more clients, grow revenue, and build brand loyalty.Some of Tenago’s advantages for agencies include:Cost Efficiency: Tenago’s automation and integrated tools reduce operational costs, allowing teams to focus on what matters most—serving clients.Scalability: Tenago’s modular structure adapts to agencies’ needs as they grow, making it perfect for both emerging and established agencies.Real-Time Customer Support: With Tenago, agencies can provide prompt, personalized support, transforming client interactions into trust-building moments that increase customer loyalty.By offering a platform that supports growth, innovation, and efficiency, Tenago is set to redefine what travel agencies can achieve with a powerful, easy-to-manage system.Built for B2B, B2C, and Corporate MarketsDesigned for versatility, Tenago is uniquely suited to meet the needs of B2B, B2C, and corporate clients. B2B agencies can build strong partnerships through data insights and reporting features. B2C agencies benefit from Tenago’s multi-channel marketing, which creates an effortless booking experience across devices, enhancing client satisfaction and retention. Corporate clients enjoy seamless, secure, and centralized booking management, offering the flexibility and reliability that companies require for their travel needs.About Tollanis SolutionsBased in Delray Beach, Florida, Tollanis Solutions is a veteran-owned IT firm that champions digital transformation through specialized IT infrastructure solutions. Known for its Synergist Framework™, Tollanis brings an agile, client-focused approach to solving complex technology challenges. The introduction of Tenago aligns with Tollanis’s mission to offer advanced tools that empower companies to compete and succeed in the digital age.

Tenago

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.