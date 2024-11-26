Airpals Launches The First AI Logistics Assistant to Streamline Shipping Workflows

This Tech Startup is Introducing AI-Powered Tools to Transform Workplace Logistics for Corporate and Industrial Operations

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Airpals, a pioneering tech startup in corporate and industrial shipping solutions, proudly announces the launch of the AI Logistics Assistant , a groundbreaking tool designed to automate shipping workflows. Tailored for professionals in operational and administrative roles, this assistant empowers users to minimize time spent on shipping tasks, allowing them to focus on higher priorities. Integrated within Airpals’ multi-carrier shipping platform, the AI Logistics Assistant enables users to create shipping labels through simple conversational prompts or by automatically reading emails, PDFs, and other document formats. It also offers essential capabilities, including a dimension and weight calculator to eliminate the need for hardware scales, real-time guidance on packaging and shipping restrictions, and support in preparing forms for international shipments and navigating complex customs requirements.Comparing rates across shipping services often demands sifting through lengthy lists and inputting extensive details. The AI Logistics Assistant simplifies this process, allowing users to ask straightforward questions like, “How much to send a 10x10x5 inch box weighing 4 lbs from Boston to Houston?” and receive immediate rates from top carriers, including UPS, USPS, and FedEx. This tool not only delivers precise shipping rates but also enables users to purchase and generate labels directly, transforming shipping into a faster, more streamlined experience.“Shipping supplies, materials, equipment, and product samples is essential to daily operations for companies and organizations,” said Joshe Ordonez , CEO of Airpals. “Yet, these tasks are time-consuming and can quickly become chaotic, disrupting team productivity. Our AI Logistics Assistant leverages access to commercial rates and takes the complexity out of office shipping, freeing employees to focus on high-value work that drives their companies forward.”Common Use Cases for the AI Logistics Assistant:Instant Carrier Rate Comparison: Quickly compare rates for any shipment without completing long forms or checking multiple carrier sites.Estimating Unknown Item Weight: With a brief item description, the assistant calculates weight and dimensions, offers packaging suggestions, and removes the need for manual measurements.Simplifying International Shipping: The assistant streamlines customs paperwork, helping users avoid costly mistakes and reducing time spent on research and document review. Airpals is a tech startup dedicated to transforming workplace logistics, starting with streamlined office and industrial shipping solutions tailored for operational and administrative professionals. With the launch of the AI Shipping Assistant, Airpals continues to break new ground, helping businesses and organizations of all sizes multiply workforce productivity and control operational costs.Founded by Joshe Ordonez, an experienced leader in fashion, supply chain management, and product development with deep operational expertise. Airpals was born out of firsthand experience with the chaos and inefficiencies of logistical tasks. Recognized for its forward-thinking approach to office logistics, Airpals has earned awards from the Google Founders Fund and attracted notable investors, including Jason Calacanis, an early backer of Uber.

