National Training Platform Launched to Strengthen Colombia’s Anti-Money Laundering Efforts

18 November 2024, Bogota, Colombia –  The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), in partnership with the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Section (INL) of the U.S. Department of State, the Financial Information and Analysis Unit (UIAF) of Colombia, and University of Antioquia, launched the Multidimensional Training Platform (Plataforma de Entrenamiento Multidimensional, PEM, for its acronym in Spanish) to strengthen Colombia’s fight against financial crime. 

The PEM was unveiled in the capital city of Colombia, bringing together representatives from all four partner institutions, as well as local supervisors and compliance officers.  This cutting-edge platform will equip over 22,000 professionals with the skills and knowledge to combat money laundering and terrorist financing. 

Through specialized diplomas, the PEM also offers in-depth training in areas such as:

  • Risk Management Systems
  • Ethics and Sustainable Management
  • Customer Due Diligence
  • Beneficial Ownership 

I am delighted to celebrate the partnership we have forged with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research, UNITAR, to develope the content for the PEM; and with the University of Antioquia, which has lent its esteemed 221-year legacy to this endeavour. - UIAF Director, Luis Eduardo Llinás Chica

Mihoko Kumamoto, Director of UNITAR’s Division for Prosperity, expressed gratitude for INL’s support and emphasized the global significance of the project.

