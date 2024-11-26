“I’m just my old self again” – Mindy’s story

A stock photo and alias has been used on this blog at the request of the author.

Mindy, who lives with schizophrenia, has been staying in Lindsay House, a Rethink Mental Illness supported accommodation service. She shares the help she has received from staff and how her life has changed for the better.

I was in the hospital for schizophrenia when they found me accomodation because I couldn’t cope living at home. I had to give up my flat and ended up in Lindsay House.

It’s been great here, it’s made me more independent. When I was ill, I wasn’t doing anything. I was very inwards, keeping myself to myself and wasn’t mixing. I was just lying there, being ill. I didn’t feel like doing anything. But now I’m better and I’m going out more.

If I can’t do anything at the hospital, find where things are or I can’t understand certain letters, the staff at Lindsay House help me out. Since, I’ve had the medication, I don’t hear the voices and I’m not stressed as much. I do my own cooking. I have a keyworker here who I chat with daily, to see how I’m doing.

