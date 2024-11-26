“I’m just my old self again” – Mindy’s story
A stock photo and alias has been used on this blog at the request of the author.
Mindy, who lives with schizophrenia, has been staying in Lindsay House, a Rethink Mental Illness supported accommodation service. She shares the help she has received from staff and how her life has changed for the better.
I was in the hospital for schizophrenia when they found me accomodation because I couldn’t cope living at home. I had to give up my flat and ended up in Lindsay House.
It’s been great here, it’s made me more independent. When I was ill, I wasn’t doing anything. I was very inwards, keeping myself to myself and wasn’t mixing. I was just lying there, being ill. I didn’t feel like doing anything. But now I’m better and I’m going out more.
If I can’t do anything at the hospital, find where things are or I can’t understand certain letters, the staff at Lindsay House help me out. Since, I’ve had the medication, I don’t hear the voices and I’m not stressed as much. I do my own cooking. I have a keyworker here who I chat with daily, to see how I’m doing.
I’m more independent, I’m mixing with people more and not worrying about things so much. I’d be nervous if I lived on my own again as I do need the support, really. It’s better than living on your own - you havent got to worry about things, the staff help you out and take the stress away. People are welcoming when you come here, they make you feel at home.
You can go to your room when you want to or go in the lounge and mix with people. It’s up to you what you want to do. You can go out when you want, just as long as you let the staff know where you’re going.
I like going out to dinner with my friends and I go to a working men’s club every Saturday. I’m not just staying at home. I’m just my old self again, really, doing the things I want to do again.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.