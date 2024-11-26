Annual Exhibition of Macao Visual Arts opens this Friday showcasing the latest development of local arts in Western media

MACAU, November 26 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), the “Annual Exhibition of Macao Visual Arts 2024 – Western Media Category” will be inaugurated on 29 November (Friday), at 6:30pm, at the Tap Seac Gallery. All are welcome to participate.

In this year’s exhibition, a total of 178 pieces/sets of artworks from 181 artistic practitioners were received, covering a wide variety of Western media, including sketch, watercolour, oil painting, print, sculpture, ceramics, photography, video, mixed media and installation art, which are presented in two-dimensional, three-dimensional and multimedia formats. This exhibition will feature 45 pieces/sets of award-winning and selected works that cover a variety of themes, showcasing the artistic skills and creativity of the local artists.

The “Annual Exhibition of Macao Visual Arts” aims to encourage innovation and present works of contemporary art with the spirit of the times to showcase the latest development of visual arts in Macao. In order to show the professionalism of exhibition and keep pace with the artistic development, various arrangements are made for optimisation starting from this year, including adjustments in the exhibition title, types and number of submissions, the jury composition, and the awards. In this edition of the exhibition, the call for entries and selection processes were held in July. The jury, composed by five visual arts professionals and scholars from Mainland China and Singapore, rigorously selected 45 pieces/sets of works, including 10 winning works for the “Outstanding Artworks Award”, based on criteria such as originality, creativity, connotation and expressiveness.

The “Annual Exhibition of Macao Visual Arts – Western Media Category” will be held from 30 November to 29 December, at the Tap Seac Gallery. The exhibition is open daily from 10am to 7pm, including on public holidays. Admission is free. During the exhibition period, guided tours will be available in Cantonese at 3pm and Mandarin at 4:15pm on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, as well as on 23, 26 and 27 December. For more information about the exhibition, please visit IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo or contact IC through tel. no. 8988 4000 during office hours.