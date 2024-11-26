Benitec Biopharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in December

HAYWARD, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) (“Benitec” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage, gene therapy-focused, biotechnology company developing novel genetic medicines based on its proprietary “Silence and Replace” DNA-directed RNA interference ("ddRNAi") platform, today announced that its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.

Piper Sandler Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: December 4, 2024

Time of Fireside Discussion: 12:00 PM EST

Location: New York, NY

Format: Fireside Discussion & 1x1 Meetings

The Benitec presentation will also be available via live webcast here.

Oppenheimer Movers in Rare Disease Summit

Date: December 12, 2024

Time of Fireside Chat: 9:50-10:40 AM EST

Location: New York, NY

Format: Panel discussion & 1x1 Meetings

Please contact your conference representative to schedule a 1x1 meeting with Benitec management.

About Benitec Biopharma Inc.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (“Benitec” or the “Company”) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the advancement of novel genetic medicines with headquarters in Hayward, California. The proprietary “Silence and Replace” DNA-directed RNA interference platform combines RNA interference, or RNAi, with gene therapy to create medicines that simultaneously facilitate sustained silencing of disease-causing genes and concomitant delivery of wildtype replacement genes following a single administration of the therapeutic construct. The Company is developing Silence and Replace-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions including Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy (OPMD). A comprehensive overview of the Company can be found on Benitec’s website at www.benitec.com.

Investor Relations Contact:



Irina Koffler

LifeSci Advisors

Tel: (917) 734-7387

ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.