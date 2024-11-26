James Ryan Joins Hero.io as CEO to lead the Web3 AI Browser Team

James Ryan has joined Hero Browser as its new CEO

James has a deep understanding of emerging technologies and the evolving digital landscape, which uniquely positions him to guide Hero in building a vibrant ecosystem and rapidly scaling its growth.” — Tadas Maurukas, Lead at Hero.io

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hero, the pioneering browser and search tool built for Web3, is proud to announce James Ryan has joined as its new Chief Executive Officer. A dynamic leader with a proven track record in tech entrepreneurship and growth marketing, Ryan brings a wealth of experience to drive Hero's mission of creating a revolutionary Web3 browsing experience.Ryan, who is based in the San Francisco Bay Area, previously founded and served as CEO of three successful tech startups, and has also run marketing and partnerships for such trailblazing cross-platform consumer software products as the Brave Browser and Hotspot Shield VPN. Most recently he spearheaded growth marketing at BlueWillow.ai, a leader in text-to-image AI technology, which was acquired by Limewire last year.“His extensive leadership experience in early-stage companies, coupled with his passion for innovation, makes James the ideal person to guide Hero through its launch and growth phase,” said Tadas Maurukas, Lead at Hero.io. “James has a deep understanding of emerging technologies and the evolving digital landscape, which uniquely positions him to guide Hero in building a vibrant ecosystem and rapidly scaling its growth.”As CEO, Ryan will focus on expanding the Hero Web3 AI Browser’s audience and capabilities, fostering partnerships, and ensuring the browser continues to deliver a unique Web3 user-focused experience. Hero, which includes a powerful AI search tool for crypto traders, along with a built-in wallet and dApp marketplace, is the first browser designed from the ground up to make crypto trading faster, easier, safer, and less risky.A graduate of Princeton and Columbia universities, Ryan began his career as a tech journalist, where he contributed to esteemed publications such as The New York Times, GQ, Details and Business 2.0. This early experience honed his ability to communicate complex ideas to diverse audiences through storytelling, a skill that continues to serve him well in his executive roles.For more information about Hero and its leadership, visit https://hero.io About Hero.ioHero.io is a pioneering company developing a Web3 superapp designed to simplify and enhance the digital experience for the Web3 and crypto community. Featuring a browser with an integrated wallet, a dApp store, and an advanced AI search tool, Hero.io helps users navigate the complexities of Web3, avoid scams, and make informed decisions. Committed to democratizing access to essential information, Hero.io empowers users to thrive in the evolving crypto landscape with confidence and security.

