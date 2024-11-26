Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala addresses Built Environment Recognition Awards in Durban, 27 Nov

The Council for the Built Environment (CBE) and the Construction Education and Training Authority (CETA) are gearing up to host the 2nd Built Environment Recognition Awards (BERA) in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. This prestigious event, themed "Road to Professional Registration" underscores ongoing efforts to promote career advancement and transformation within the built environment sector.Deputy Minister of the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Sihle Zikalala, will deliver a captivating keynote address emphasising the significance of professional development in the sector. The awards ceremony will shine a spotlight on excellence in the industry, recognising individuals and organisations who have made substantial contributions to the Built Environment Sector.

Driven by the Ministry's directive to address the industry's transformation challenges, the BERA aims to implement a skills strategy that streamlines professional registration processes, enhances career pathways for the youth, and promotes diversity within the sector. With a membership of approximately 100,000 professionals across six councils, including 65,000 registered professionals and 35,000 candidates, the CBE remains committed to fostering inclusivity and diversity within the industry.

Despite modest increases in registration numbers, the industry still grapples with racial imbalances, as highlighted in the CBE Annual Report for 2023/24. With 62% of professionals identifying as white and only 38% from African, Indian, and Coloured backgrounds, there is a pressing need for greater representation and diversity within the sector. Additionally, the gender profile reveals an 86% male-dominated membership, underscoring the need for increased female representation and gender parity.

The collaboration between CBE and CETA underscores a strategic partnership committed to advancing transformation and professionalisation within the built environment sector. Through initiatives like the BERA, which aim to recognise outstanding achievements, promote innovation and sustainability, showcase exemplary projects and individuals, and raise public awareness about the sector's impact on quality of life, we are driving excellence and best practices in the industry.

For Enquiries:

Council for the Built Environment

Tel: 012 3463985