Exploring Resilience and Identity with Serenity Rayne

A conversation on writing, representation, and the power of storytelling

"Vulnerability is a gift. You have to love and trust the person or people around you to let your guard down." ” — Serenity Rayne

Serenity Rayne is a literary force to be reckoned with, captivating readers with her compelling narratives and richly developed characters. Her works, including the acclaimed Aurora Marelup series and The Dark Angel Chronicles , delve into themes of love, identity, and resilience, often through the lens of strong, multifaceted female protagonists. Rayne's ability to weave intricate stories that resonate with readers on a personal level is a testament to her talent and dedication to her craft. Her commitment to authentic representation and her fearless exploration of complex social issues have earned her a devoted following and critical acclaim. As a writer who draws inspiration from her own experiences and the world around her, Rayne continues to push the boundaries of storytelling, offering readers not just entertainment, but a profound reflection on the human condition.In this exclusive interview with Reader’s House Magazine, Serenity Rayne opens up about the profound impact of her experiences as a nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic on her writing, the delicate balance of vulnerability and strength in her female protagonists, and her commitment to authentic LGBTQ representation. She also discusses her genre transition from paranormal to contemporary fiction, the influence of her rural lifestyle on her work, and the real-life inspirations behind the Trials in The Dark Angel Chronicles. Join us as we delve into the mind of this remarkable author and explore the stories that have touched the hearts of so many.Serenity Rayne captivates readers with her authentic storytelling, strong characters, and fearless exploration of complex themes and social issues.Your experience as a nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic must have been incredibly challenging. How has this time influenced your writing, particularly in terms of the themes of survival, resilience, and the human condition that are evident in your characters?That’s a deep question. It’s had a significant impact on how I was writing my characters. It made me delve deeper into their feelings and try to invoke them for the readers. Half the time I was crying right along with my characters. Everything I saw first hand made me look at the bonds in the families my characters had and how they interacted with each other. Watching how our world was impacted by covid and the difficulties we experienced enriched how I wrote my characters’ environments. Most of all, most of my main characters emphasised the priority of preserving life and family above all else.In your Aurora Marelup series and other works, you explore themes of love, trust, and identity through the lens of strong women and their relationships with others. How do you approach the balance between vulnerability and strength in your female protagonists, and what message do you hope readers take away from their journeys?I was tired of seeing how other female writers made their female main characters weaker than the men. I wanted a female main character that took the bull by the horns and inspired other women to stand up for what they believe in. But, I also want her believable. Her strength came from the strong bonds with her loved ones. Her drive to regain her mother’s throne was so that she had a piece of the woman she never got to meet.“I wanted a female main character that took the bull by the horns and inspired other women to stand up for what they believe in.” –RayneVulnerability in a female main character is a delicate balance. You want her strong to set a positive example for any woman that reads the book. On the flip side, you want her relatable enough that readers can see themselves in the characters shoes. Vulnerability is a gift. You have to love and trust the person or people around you to let your guard down. I think it’s something we have had to learn to do. It’s difficult for people that have been hurt before to let down the walls and let others see them weak. It’s human nature to fear being taken advantage of after being hurt before.The biggest message that I want readers to take away from my story is that the only limits in life that you are the ones you set for yourself. You want to learn to ride a motorcycle? Go take lessons. You want to learn to paint, again take lessons. Learn a new language? There’s app’s and programs to teach you. The only unachievable things are the ones you never try to do.You’ve included positive LGBTQ representation in your books, which is crucial for many readers. How do you ensure that these characters and their stories are authentic and respectful, and what impact do you hope this representation has on your audience?As a writer who identifies as Pan / Demi, I write from a place of experience. What I don’t know or understand I have friends in the community that I have an open dialogue with. The biggest thing I want most readers to realize is that a same sex relationship is not meant to be objectified like they don’t have feelings. Love is love and everyone deserves to be able to love freely whomever they wish without it being sexualized all the time. My characters have a fully developed relationship within the family group. It’s not just about their private time, it’s how they grow as a couple within the group.As for the impact, I hope for those that haven’t come out for whatever reason my characters give them hope. I want them to see that there is love and acceptance when you find the right group to be a part of.Your transition from paranormal to contemporary whychoose is an interesting shift in genre. What inspired you to branch out into contemporary fiction, and how has the process of writing in a new genre challenged or enhanced your storytelling?It’s a shift in progress, to be honest. I’m actually finding it difficult to make the transitions. As funny as it sounds, it’s hard to write just humans when shifting and magic usually solves everything so much faster. I want the challenge of shifting genres. Hopefully, in 2025, you’ll see the new books.Living on a farm with such a diverse group of animals, including a one-eyed horse, likely brings its own unique set of joys and challenges. How does your connection to animals and rural life influence the themes and settings in your books, particularly the portrayal of nature and its impact on your characters?I always wanted to be a veterinarian, to be honest. As long as I can remember, I’ve always loved animals and tend to rescue animals that others would dispose of because they aren’t perfect. I have a longstanding love of nature and being out in the woods year round. I believe that helps make the scenes for my shifters more believable since I spend so much time out in what would be their element. The sights and sounds I have experienced over the years definitely impact the way I write the outdoor scenes.The concept of the Trials in Discovered: The Dark Angel Chronicles presents a world where self-discovery is tied to significant life challenges. How do you see this idea reflecting real-life experiences of personal growth and identity, and what do you believe is the importance of facing and overcoming obstacles in both fiction and reality?The Dark Angel Chronicles was written around the time when they were trying to ban our reproductive rights here in the U.S. The binding of the female’s wings was a direct nod to how the government was trying to control what we do with our bodies. Thana, at one point, says “My wings, my choice.” Her daughter Nikita eventually picks up her mother’s fight and wins.The Trials again was a direct reflection on how the mostly male dominated government has tried to control women’s rights. Nikita, the female main character’s first-born daughter, eventually abolishes the trials when she fully embraces who she was meant to be. She didn’t want her daughters and her daughters’ future daughters to endure what she and every female before her had to for centuries.It’s all how relatable the achievable goals are. Some obstacles can’t be overcome overnight. Sometimes they become a generational solution. The Dark Angel Chronicles is in the same universe as The Aurora Marelup Saga and the Hybrid Royals, where you will see crossovers between the stories. In World at War in the Hybrid Royals Series, you see Nikita, Thana’s daughter, come to help Aurora’s daughter Tiamat. Between those two daughters, they have righted some wrongs of the past. They both have plans for the future to bring about equality for all. If not in their time, then perhaps in their children’s.

