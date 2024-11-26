Manchester United's André Onana Wins FIFPRO Impact Award for Humanitarian Work

Andre Onana won a prestigious honor at the FIFPro Merit Awards Andre Onana

Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana has been awarded the prestigious FIFPRO Impact Award in recognition of his humanitarian work through his foundation.

When I was down, they gave me a hand so that I could stand up. I’ve never forgotten the help I received. Because of the people in the past who supported me I feel I have a responsibility to give back” — Andre Onana

Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana has been awarded the prestigious FIFPRO Impact Award in recognition of his exceptional humanitarian work through his foundation. The award honors Onana's tireless efforts to provide medical care to underserved communities in Cameroon and other countries across Sub-Saharan Africa.Over the past three years, Onana's Andre Onana Foundation has partnered with medical professionals to deliver life-changing surgery and medical care, performing more than 1,200 operations. The foundation's focus is on providing care for vulnerable populations, particularly children, who lack access to necessary healthcare.The FIFPRO Impact Award is part of FIFPRO's Annual Merit Awards, which recognize football players who use their platform to make a positive difference in their communities. As part of the award, FIFPRO will donate $10,000 to the Andre Onana Foundation to support its ongoing initiatives."I've always felt a deep responsibility to give back to those who helped me along the way," said Onana on FIFPRO's official website. "When I passed through Barcelona, Amsterdam, and Milan on my journey to Manchester United, there were people who supported me, and I will never forget that. It's now my turn to help others."When Onana first established his foundation, his initial goal was to support blind children in his home country of Cameroon. However, the organization has since expanded its scope, bringing in doctors and surgeons, primarily from Spain, to perform a wide range of medical procedures for people in need."I've seen firsthand the impact that healthcare can have on someone's life," Onana continued. "What started as a personal mission has now become an NGO that helps countless individuals who would otherwise have no access to essential medical care."The foundation means a lot to me. It makes me see things differently. When we have those surgery campaigns, I try to be there as much as I can. You see people who have nothing, yet they look happier than people who have everything; they didn't want to be in that position, but destiny made it that way and they are making the best out of that situation.Onana's humanitarian efforts follow in the footsteps of other football stars who have used their influence for good. In 2020, Manchester United teammate Marcus Rashford won the same award for his campaign to continue free school meal programs for disadvantaged children in the UK during the COVID-19 pandemic."When you see that, it changes your way of thinking," Onana said. "Just enjoy life. Try to help people as much as you can. I know quite a lot of footballers who are doing something similar to help others less fortunate, but they don't want to be in the spotlight. If other footballers are thinking about starting a foundation, the advice I would give is to do what is best for them and help if you can. At the end of the day, this is something very personal and it has to come from yourself. It's what makes me happy."The FIFPRO Impact Award celebrates the values of giving back to the community, and André Onana's work continues to inspire both within the football world and beyond.

