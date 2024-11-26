Minister Gayton McKenzie pays tribute to late Lucas “Masterpieces” Moripe

It is with great sadness that I have learnt of the passing of Lucas “Masterpieces” Moripe, a true legend of South African football. Lucas’s incredible talent, passion, and dedication to the sport inspired generations of footballers and fans alike. His legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew him and through the countless lives he touched.

Minister McKenzie said, “As a nation, we mourn the loss of this great football icon, who earned the nickname “The God of Football” and “Modimo Wa Bolo” for his exceptional skills on the field. He was honoured in many fitting ways during his life, including deservedly having Lucas "Masterpieces" Moripe Stadium named after him in Atteridgeville, Pretoria”.

Lucas’s achievements, including being named the National Professional Soccer League (NPSL) Player of the Year in 1973, were a testament to his hard work and commitment to excellence. He must be acknowledged for helping to grow the popularity and defiant success of football in Mzansi during some of the country’s darkest years politically.

I extend my deepest condolences to Lucas’s family, friends, and the entire football community. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew him, and may his legacy continue to inspire future generations of South African footballers, said Minister McKenzie.

We will all remember him fondly and honour his contributions to our beloved nation.

Rest in peace, Masterpieces. Your legacy will never be forgotten. Robala ka kgotso, Tlou.