tepeo Covers VAT on the ZEB to Prove VAT Relief is Key to Making Low-Carbon Heating Affordable and Accessible

The ZEB under stairs

WOKINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClimateTech disruptor tepeo leads the charge for fair treatment in the renewable heating sector by offering up to £2,000 back on its ZEB, amid the Government’s decision to exclude heat batteries from VAT relief.tepeo, a UK-based ClimateTech scale-up, is making a strong statement on the need for broader VAT relief for low-carbon heating solutions by offering up to £2,000 cashback on its ZEB heat battery*. This initiative follows the Government’s Autumn Statement, which revealed that only heat pumps and biomass boilers would continue to receive VAT relief. This exclusion leaves out other effective technologies like heat batteries, which could support millions of households in upgrading to low-carbon heating.While the Government’s oversight to extend VAT relief to a broader range of low-carbon heating technologies has disappointed many in the industry, tepeo is stepping in to demonstrate what a level playing field could look like. By absorbing the VAT cost themselves, tepeo aims to highlight the potential impact of extending VAT relief to alternative technologies like heat batteries, which could reduce energy costs and accelerate progress toward the UK’s Net Zero goals."The Government’s decision leaves homeowners with limited access to affordable low-carbon heating options. At tepeo, we want to show how VAT relief could make a real difference,” said Johan du Plessis, CEO of tepeo. “We’re a young company, and absorbing this VAT cost is a significant decision for us, but it’s crucial that UK households are given the opportunity to switch to greener heating technologies without being penalised.”The VAT discount offered by tepeo aims to make low-carbon heating more accessible, particularly for homes unsuitable for traditional heat pumps. The ZEB, a simple replacement for fossil fuel boilers, integrates with existing heating systems and helps households reduce their carbon footprint.Heat batteries, like the ZEB, also enhance energy security by shifting energy use to cheaper,greener, off-peak times. Despite a campaign by Parliamentarians and Industry Leaders, ledby Afzal Khan MP, the Government's Autumn Statement did not include VAT relief for heatBatteries.Afzal Khan MP commented: “Prior to the Autumn Statement, the Government took thedecision to enable social housing providers to claim up to £15,000 per property for theinstallation of alternative low-carbon heating solutions, such as heat batteries. Awarding VATrelief to heat batteries represented the next natural step for the Government, which wouldhave further incentivised the adoption of low carbon home heating.”Khan continued: “Whilst this isn’t the outcome that I, my colleagues or industry would havehoped for, I will continue to advocate for the increased adoption and roll out of low carbonheating technologies, such as heat batteries, which I hope will be awarded VAT relief at thenext fiscal event.”Meanwhile, Minister for Energy Consumers, Miatta Fahnbulleh, has recognised heatbatteries as valuable for homes with space constraints, marking a positive shift inGovernment attitudes. Nonetheless, heat batteries remain at a financial disadvantagecompared to heat pumps.The heating industry, supported by leaders across Parliament, is rallying behind tepeo’s callfor a fair tax structure that supports all sustainable heating options. With recent trials of theZEB showing its effectiveness in reducing household bills and managing the electricity grid,tepeo’s VAT-related discount could spark a much-needed change in government policy."We hope our initiative will inspire policymakers to take action," concluded du Plessis. "If we want to achieve Net Zero, we need a fair and inclusive tax system that supports all green technologies and doesn’t favour the wealthy and those in larger homes. The time to act is now.”About tepeo:tepeo was founded in 2018 to give customers a cleaner, smarter, and more cost-effective heating solution to help them transition away from fossil fuels. Over three years of research & development culminated in the ZEB, an efficient heat battery solution that uses off-peak electricity to supply heating.The ZEB was launched in 2021 and tepeo now has over 50 employees based out of the offices and manufacturing facility in Wokingham. By growing the network of tepeoPRO installers in 2024, they are hoping to bring this British made product to more environmentally-conscious customers across the UK, increasing the options available for low-carbon heating.tepeo is here to help millions of homeowners transition away from their existing boilers towards a cleaner alternative so they can heat their home, not the planet. For more information, visit www.tepeo.com About the offer:tepeo will pay up to £2,000 via cashback on product and installation costs. Applies to deliveries made before March 31st 2025. T&Cs apply.Links:Damian Lofthouse Case StudyParliamentarians and Industry Leaders Call For Widening of VAT Relief for Low Carbon HeatingGroundbreaking Trial Demonstrates Heat Batteries Can Revolutionise Home HeatingFor further information contact: Pip Watkins, Senior Marketing Manager, tepeowww: www.tepeo.com e-mail: pip.watkins@tepeo.com or media@tepeo.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.