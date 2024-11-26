Electric Vehicle Charging Connector Market is Poised to Generate CAGR of 17.0% during 2023-2032 | Allied Market Research

Electric Vehicle Charging Connector Industry

As electric vehicles (EVs) become more prevalent, there is a growing need for faster charging options to address the issue of range anxiety.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Electric Vehicle Charging Connector Market," The electric vehicle charging connector market size was valued at $59.3 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $273.2 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17% from 2023 to 2032.

An electric vehicle (EV) charging connector is a device that is used to connect an EV to a charging station or a power source to charge its battery. It is essentially the interface that allows the transfer of electrical energy from the charging infrastructure to the vehicle. An electric vehicle charging connector is an essential component that facilitates the transfer of electricity from a charging station to an electric vehicle (EV) for the purpose of charging its battery. It serves as a physical connection point where the charging station and the EV can establish an electrical link.Charging connectors come in different types and standards, depending on the region, the charging infrastructure, and the type of electric vehicle. The most common types include Type 1 (J1772), Type 2 (Mennekes), CHAdeMO, and CCS (Combined Charging System). Each connector type has its own specific design, pin configuration, and communication protocols.The charging connector typically consists of a plug on one end, which is inserted into the charging port of the EV, and a socket on the other end, which is connected to the charging station. The plug and socket are designed to securely fit together and ensure a safe and efficient transfer of electricity. Modern charging connectors often incorporate additional features such as locking mechanisms to prevent accidental disconnections, communication interfaces for data exchange between the vehicle and the charging station, and advanced safety features like ground fault protection.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -
Amphenol Corporation
Tesla
Robert Bosch GmbH
Siemens
Yazaki Corporation
ABB
TE Connectivity
Schneider Electric
Sumitomo Corporation
Fujikura

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐨 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝-
Based on type, the CCS segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global electric vehicle charging connector market revenue. The combined charging system (CCS) has been widely accepted as the standard charging system by major automakers, including Volkswagen, BMW, Ford, General Motors, and many others. This broad adoption has helped establish CCS as a dominant charging solution in the EV market. On the other hand, the Chademo segment is estimated to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. However, the Tesla segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.9% from 2023 to 2032, as it is the most trusted connector in North America, having completed over 20 billion EV charging miles, along with being a Tesla-exclusive connector used in their electric automobiles.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝-
Based on end user, the residential segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global electric vehicle charging connector market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. Residential charging connectors allow electric vehicle owners to conveniently and safely charge their vehicles at home, providing a reliable and accessible charging solution for daily use. However, the commercial segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.8% from 2023 to 2032, as commercial connectors play a crucial role in enabling EV owners to charge their vehicles while away from home, providing them with the flexibility to travel longer distances and rely on public charging infrastructure for convenient recharging options.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐-
Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global electric vehicle charging connector market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to the rapid growth in the sales of electrical vehicles, due to which there is a growth in the electric vehicle charging connector market. The rise in sales is due to the government incentives in the various regions and the developments made by the various manufacturers. However, North America is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the rise in the price of oil in recent years, which increases the long-term cost benefits of electrical vehicles. 𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘
By type, the Tesla segment dominated the EV charging connector market in terms of growth rate 
By charging level, the level 3 segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.
By charging speed, the fast charging segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.
On the basis of end user, the commercial segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.
By region, the North America region is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period. Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

