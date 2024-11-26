Scalytics Releases Connect v1.2: Enterprise Traceable Machine Learning

Scalytics Connect v1.2 sets a new standard in federated learning with scalable, secure, and transparent AI, driving enterprise innovation with confidence.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scalytics, a leader in federated learning technology, proudly announces the release of Scalytics Connect v1.2.0, a significant milestone in the evolution of enterprise AI. This latest version introduces groundbreaking advancements that enable organizations to achieve transparent, scalable, and efficient machine learning while maintaining the highest standards of data privacy and security. Scalytics’ mission is to become the leading framework for federated and explainable AI—empowering everyone to build secure, scalable, and transparent machine learning systems.As organizations face increasing challenges in centralized AI development—such as data silos, compliance risks, and resource bottlenecks—Scalytics Connect v1.2.0 offers a powerful solution. Designed for seamless federated learning implementation, it empowers enterprises to train models across distributed environments without compromising on performance or compliance.Key Features of Scalytics Connect v1.2.0- Federated Machine Learning: Seamlessly train models across diverse platforms, including Apache Spark, TensorFlow, and JDBC, with native code integration.- Traceability and Auditability: Ensure full transparency with workflows that log access and training processes, addressing compliance and accountability requirements.- Enhanced Performance: A new actor-based runtime simplifies development and delivers unmatched scalability and speed for distributed machine learning applications.- Broader Compatibility: Expanded support for platforms like Apache Kafka and new data sources enables organizations to leverage a wider range of technologies.“At Scalytics, we believe in democratizing access to advanced AI capabilities while ensuring that data privacy and security remain at the forefront,” said Dr. Zoi Kaoudi, Co-founder. “Scalytics Connect v1.2.0 exemplifies this vision by providing enterprises with the tools they need to scale AI responsibly and effectively.”Federated learning represents the future of AI, particularly for industries with stringent data privacy regulations like healthcare, finance, and government. By enabling decentralized training on siloed data, Scalytics Connect v1.2.0 helps organizations develop smarter, more accurate models without ever exposing sensitive data.Scalytics Connect v1.2.0 is now available to everyone . For more information, visit https://www.scalytics.io and read our official announcement About ScalyticsThe foundation for secure, scalable, and transparent AI. Scalytics is the Federated Data Company and a leading provider of federated learning and traceable machine learning solutions, empowering enterprises to achieve scalable, secure, and transparent machine learning. Founded by the creators of Apache Wayang, which is currently undergoing the incubation phase at the Apache Software Foundation, Scalytics combines cutting-edge technology with a commitment to data privacy and compliance. By addressing the most critical challenges in AI scalability and transparency, Scalytics helps organizations leverage their data to develop impactful machine learning models and drive innovation.

