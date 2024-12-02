Streamline Global Customer Acquisition with Tendata's Import Export Data Platform

Find Customers and Expand Global Trade Network with Tendata Import Export Data Find Customers and Expand Global Trade Network with Tendata Import Export Data Find Customers and Expand Global Trade Network with Tendata Import Export Data Find Customers and Expand Global Trade Network with Tendata Import Export Data Find Customers and Expand Global Trade Network with Tendata Import Export Data

SHANGHAI, CHINA, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recent years, adjustments and changes in global trade policies have brought new opportunities and challenges for enterprises. Facing an increasingly complex international trade environment, businesses urgently need effective tools to quickly adapt to market changes and Find Global Customers and suppliers.Against this backdrop, Tendata has launched its leading import export data platform, aimed at helping enterprises easily connect with global importers and exporters, and providing verified contact information.Tendata is a trusted provider of import export data, offering high-end solutions for businesses seeking reliable global buyers and suppliers. By spending just 30 minutes per week on the Tendata import export data platform, enterprises can accelerate the growth of their import and export business through a single subscription.Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Tendata has been providing comprehensive global trade data since its establishment in 2005, serving over 70,000 customers globally. By leveraging maritime and air transport data from official government sources, Tendata helps businesses connect with global clients, conduct in-depth market analysis, and expand into overseas markets—improving efficiency, enhancing market penetration, and driving revenue growth.Tendata's import export data covers 218 countries and regions, with detailed coverage of major trading markets such as the United States, India, Indonesia, Turkey, and Russia. Through Tendata, businesses can quickly find thousands of importers and exporters with verified transaction records from the past year.By using filters such as product names, company names, or HS codes, enterprises can identify active buyers and suppliers who are likely to have genuine needs. Moreover, Tendata provides verified contact information for key decision-makers, including phone numbers, email addresses, LinkedIn profiles, and other social media accounts, ensuring businesses can effectively reach out to them.1.Strategic Development of New CustomersTendata's AI-driven platform identifies customers currently at the peak of their demand cycle and provides insights into growing or declining markets. Businesses can track which regions are increasing or decreasing customers, helping them prioritize their efforts on the most promising global markets.For potential customers, Tendata allows enterprises to segment and prioritize based on their purchasing behavior. For example, customers with low reordering rates or loyalty to previous suppliers are important expansion targets. Through import export data, businesses can easily locate these high-potential opportunities.2.Identifying High-Growth MarketsTendata generates customized reports that provide key insights for enterprises' products, such as market lifecycle analysis, import and export trade trends, trade distribution by country, market flows, and dynamics. By obtaining shipping records from 218 countries, Tendata enables businesses to discover the most profitable high-growth products and high-margin markets globally.3.Monitoring CompetitorsTendata also provides tools to track competitors' activities, including their import and export pricing and shipping volumes. Businesses can monitor new market entrants in real-time and gain valuable insights into their pricing strategies.With this information, enterprises can negotiate better deals with suppliers and offer competitive yet profitable pricing to buyers. By analyzing competitors' strengths and weaknesses, businesses can develop strategies to outperform them in target markets.Transforming Import and Export Business with TendataTendata shortens tasks that previously took weeks to just minutes, helping businesses: identifying undeveloped high-potential markets, connecting with new buyers and reliable suppliers, drivring strategic business decisions through comprehensive, real-time import export data.Start exploring new opportunities now and see how Tendata can revolutionize business growth!Official website： https://www.tendata.com/ Linkedin： https://www.linkedin.com/company/tendata/ Facebook： https://www.facebook.com/tendata88/ Twitter： https://twitter.com/Tendata2 Youtube： https://www.youtube.com/@tendata2005 Insgram： https://www.instagram.com/ten.data.2005/ Tiktok： https://www.tiktok.com/@tendata_importexport

