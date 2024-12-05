World of Dance and VerseUs Announce XR eSports Championship for 2024

xFIT - Powered by World of Dance xFIT - Daisy Keech xFIT - Enola Bedard

ASSEN, DRENTHE, NETHERLANDS, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Major Leap Forward for Virtual Reality and Competitive Rhythmic Fitness

Virtual Reality is taking center stage in 2024 with the announcement of the World of Dance XR eSports Championship, a first-of-its-kind global competition that blends the immersive power of VR with the energy of rhythmic fitness. This marks a monumental step for VR adoption, as World of Dance—the largest international dance and fitness brand with over 127 million fans worldwide—enters the realm of VR and eSports. The best part? Anyone can participate!

For years, VR has been seen as a niche platform, but with this partnership, World of Dance is bringing its influence and massive audience to the platform. The championship allows participants to compete from their own homes using the xFIT - Powered by World of Dance app on Meta Quest or Pico VR headsets.

Why This Is Big News for The VR Space

By combining advanced AI, immersive VR and MR technology, and the energy of rhythmic fitness, this championship sets a new standard for eSports and VR innovation. It highlights how VR is becoming more accessible, exciting, and engaging, paving the way for more people to experience true interactive fitness.

With the innovative tech for XR-AI avatars from VerseUs Games, World of Dance is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in Virtual Reality and esports. For the first time, anyone with a VR headset and a creative spark can step onto a global stage and perform alongside life-sized, celebrity superstar avatars.

With a history of elevating talent like Fik-Shun and Les Twins to global fame, World of Dance now offers participants the opportunity to claim their place in VR history.

Competition Details

Dates:

Start: December 2, 2024

End: January 14, 2025

Grand Prizes:

The winner of the World of Dance XR eSports Championship 2024 will become a true icon, immortalized with a custom in-game avatar crafted by VerseUs Games—letting players worldwide experience you as a star. You’ll also gain global fame with features across World of Dance platforms, reaching over 127 million fans, and more prizes to be won.

Additional honors include:

- Best Rising Creator: Celebrating emerging talent.

- Fan Favorite: Determined by audience engagement and votes.

More Information

Visit https://www.worldofdance.com/post/world-of-dance-xr-esports-championship-2024 for full details and how to participate!

About World of Dance:

World of Dance is the premier global brand for dance and fitness, known for elevating talent and producing world-class entertainment. In collaboration with VerseUs Games, it now pioneers the intersection of rhythmic fitness, technology, and VR.

xFIT - Powered by World of Dance - official trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

