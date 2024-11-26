Federated Learning Solutions Market to Reach USD 301.9 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 10.2% CAGR : Allied Market Research

Federated Learning Solutions Market

The market grown due to rise in remote learning, the increase in demand for low-cost convenient learning systems, and surge in the use of AI & machine learning.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Federated Learning Solutions Market by Component (Solution and Services), Application (Drug Discovery, Data Privacy & Security Management, Risk Management, Shopping Experience Personalization, Industrial Internet of Things, Online Visual Object Detection and Others), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare & Life Science, Retail & E-commerce, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032".According to the report, the federated learning solutions market was valued at $125.9 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $301.9 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2032.𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡The global federated learning solutions market has grown due to several factors such as rise in remote learning trend, increase in demand for low-cost convenient learning systems, and surge in use of AI & machine learning. However, the lack of face-to-face interactions in the federated learning solutions systems acts as a restraint for the federated learning solutions market. In addition, the emergence of several trends such as micro-learning, gamification, adaptive learning, and mobile learning is expected to provide many opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 – 350 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14591 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬The solution segment held the highest market share in 2023.By component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2023. This is due to the high demand for quality content and the rise in the number of content solutions globally. Many well-known institutions and publishers have adopted federated learning solutions, offering digitized versions of their courses and textbooks.The industrial internet of things segment held the highest market share in 2023.By application, the industrial internet of things segment held the highest market share in 2023. The demand for federated learning is propelled by its natural alignment with the decentralized structure of IIoT environments.The IT and telecommunication segment held the highest market share in 2023.By industry vertical, the IT and telecommunication segment held the highest market share in 2023. The IT & telecommunications industry possesses vast and diverse datasets dispersed across various systems and networks. Federated learning aligns with their distributed nature, enabling collaborative model training without compromising sensitive data.𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A14591 North America held the highest market share in 2023By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is expected to grow in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This demand is attributed to the rising need for federated learning solutions services to address the increasing adoption of digital technologies in education & training. Individuals choose online learning services to improve their knowledge and skills.𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬• Cloudera Inc• Intellegens Ltd.• DataFleets Ltd• Nvidia Corporation• Owkin Inc.• International Business Machines Corporation• Edge Delta Inc.• Enveil Inc.• Microsoft Corporation• Alphabet Inc.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14591 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭• In March 2024, SAP SE partnered with NVIDIA, to accelerate enterprise customers’ ability to harness the transformative power of data and generative AI across SAP’s portfolio of cloud solutions and applications.• In April 2021, BC Platforms partnered with TripleBlind, to help drive the development of privacy and intellectual property rights (IPR) preserving “federated AI” for its BCRQUEST.com Global Data Partner Network.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (350 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/federated-learning-solutions-market/purchase-options The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global federated learning solutions market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, and agreements to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.𝑶𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓 𝑻𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑹𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒔:1. Serverless Computing Platforms Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/serverless-computing-platforms-market-A324128 2. Natural Language Processing (NLP) for Customer Service Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/natural-language-processing-for-customer-service-market-A324124 3. Adaptive Learning Software Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/adaptive-learning-software-market 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.