Mobisoft Infotech Achieves SOC 2 Certification: A Commitment to Security and Excellence

Mobisoft Infotech SOC 2 Certified Software Company

Setting the Gold Standard in Data Protection and Positioning Itself as a Trusted Technology Partner for Global Enterprises

SOC 2 certification reinforces our dedication to protecting client data, providing them with the confidence that our solutions are secure, reliable, and built with their success in mind.” — Ravindra Waghmare, Director & COO

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobisoft Infotech , a leading digital transformation and product engineering company , is proud to announce its successful attainment of the SOC 2 Type II certification. This achievement underscores Mobisoft Infotech’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the highest standards of security, availability, confidentiality, and integrity for its customers' data.SOC 2 Type 2, governed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), is a globally recognized benchmark for data protection. It evaluates a company’s ability to design and operate effective systems and controls over an extended period, reflecting its dedication to safeguarding sensitive data against threats.“Earning the SOC 2 Type II certification is a crucial milestone for Mobisoft Infotech,” said Ravindra Waghmare, COO of Mobisoft Infotech. “This certification not only validates our robust security practices but also reinforces the trust our customers place in us to handle their most critical business processes and data with the utmost care and diligence.”Mobisoft Infotech specializes in digital transformation and product engineering services across various industries. Achieving SOC 2 Type II certification ensures that its solutions and services meet globally recognized standards, providing clients with confidence in the security and reliability of their partnership.Key benefits of Mobisoft Infotech’s SOC 2 Type II compliance include:Enhanced Data Security: Ensuring customer information is protected against unauthorized access.Improved Process Transparency: Demonstrating adherence to rigorous control requirements for internal and client-facing operations.Strengthened Customer Trust: Reaffirming Mobisoft’s position as a trusted technology partner in today’s digital-first business landscape.This milestone reflects Mobisoft Infotech’s proactive approach to addressing evolving security threats and its continuous pursuit of operational excellence. It also aligns with the company’s mission to empower businesses through cutting-edge technology while maintaining the highest standards of privacy and compliance.For more information about Mobisoft Infotech and its SOC 2 Type II certification, please visitAbout Mobisoft InfotechMobisoft Infotech is a global digital transformation and product engineering partner specializing in delivering innovative and secure technology solutions. With a team of 225+ professionals, the company provides expertise in product engineering, AI, cloud, data engineering, security, automation, mobile, web, and user experience design. Headquartered in Pune, India, Mobisoft Infotech collaborates with enterprises, global capability centres, startups, and organizations worldwide to create scalable solutions that drive business growth and operational excellence.

