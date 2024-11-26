North America Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market to Reach US$ 24.80 Billion by 2032 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐳𝐞𝐧 𝐅𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟏.𝟗𝟎 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, is expected to more than double in value, surpassing 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟒.𝟖𝟎 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. This growth is driven by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟓% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
The increasing consumer preference for convenience foods, coupled with the rising demand for healthy and nutrient-rich options, is fueling the expansion of the frozen fruits and vegetables market in North America. As consumers prioritize time-saving meal solutions without compromising on nutritional quality, frozen fruits and vegetables are increasingly becoming a popular choice for both households and foodservice establishments.
In addition, innovations in freezing technologies, improving product quality, and extended shelf life are further contributing to market growth. The growing awareness of the health benefits of frozen produce, combined with rising concerns about food waste and the need for sustainable food storage, is driving the demand for frozen fruits and vegetables across North America.
As the market evolves, leading companies are focusing on product diversification, offering a variety of frozen fruits and vegetables that cater to both traditional and emerging dietary trends, including organic, plant-based, and gluten-free options. Additionally, advancements in packaging solutions are enhancing product appeal by ensuring longer freshness and convenience for consumers.
The North America Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market is poised for significant growth, with key players continuing to innovate and expand their product offerings to meet the rising demand for convenient, healthy food options.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐳𝐞𝐧 𝐅𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• H. J. Heinz Company
• Pinnacle Foods Corp (Conagra Brands)
• General Mills
• AXUS International
• Cargill
• Dawn Foods
• SunOpta, Inc.
• Meel Corp.
• Titan Frozen Fruit.
• Dole Food Company
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Fruits
• Melons
• Citrus
• Berries
• Mango
• Kiwi
• Peaches
• Others
• Vegetables
• Peas
• Mushrooms
• Carrots
• Beans
• Corn
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩
• Kids
• 0-2 Years
• 3-6 Years
• 7-11 Years
• 12-18 Years
• Adult
• 19-25 Years
• 25-35 Years
• 36-50 Years
• 51-60 Years
• Elderly
• 61-75 Years
• Above 75 Years
𝐁𝐲 𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩𝐬
• Low Income
• Medium Income
• High Income
𝐁𝐲 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫
• Male
• Female
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐲
• Conventional
• Organic
𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦
• Whole
• Sliced & Cubed
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞
• Freeze Drying
• IQF
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Confectionery & Bakery
• Jams & Preserves
• Fruit-Based Beverages
• RTE (Ready to Eat Foods)
• Pizza Toppings
• Dairy
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Online
• Others
