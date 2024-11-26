Asia Pacific Freeze-Dried Food Market Set to Reach US$ 17.77 Billion by 2032 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐳𝐞-𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is poised for substantial growth, with a projected market valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟕,𝟕𝟔𝟗.𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, up from 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟕,𝟗𝟕𝟎.𝟒 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑. This growth represents a robust 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟕𝟐% during the forecast period of 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
Freeze-dried food has seen increasing demand in the Asia Pacific region due to its convenience, long shelf life, and nutritional preservation. The market's expansion is fueled by the growing popularity of ready-to-eat meals, the rising adoption of freeze-dried ingredients in food processing, and a shift in consumer preferences towards on-the-go food options. Additionally, the increasing number of health-conscious consumers in the region is boosting the demand for nutritious and easily stored food products.
As the demand for advanced food preservation techniques continues to rise, the Asia Pacific freeze-dried food market is expected to see innovations and new product launches that cater to the evolving tastes and preferences of consumers. This includes freeze-dried fruits, vegetables, and meals that retain their nutrients, flavor, and texture, making them ideal for both individual consumers and the foodservice industry.
Key drivers of this growth include advancements in freeze-drying technology, increased investment in food processing, and a growing market for freeze-dried food in e-commerce platforms.
• Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
• Anyang General Foods co., Ltd.
• AlpineAire Foods
• Anyang General Foods co., Ltd.
• Chaucer Foods Ltd
• Fujian Lixing Foods Co. Ltd
• General Mills Inc.
• Harmony House Foods, Inc.
• Nestle SA
• Packit Gourmet
• Saraf Foods Ltd.
• Swastik Foods
• Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.
• Eiyoh Co., LTD
• Jiffy Foods Japan Ltd. (Kurabo Industries Ltd.)
• Omusubi Kororin Honpo Co., Ltd.
• Toyota Tsusho Foods Corporation
• Other Prominent players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭
• Fruits
• Seasonal
• Regular
• Vegetables
• Peas
• Corn
• Potatoes
• Others
• Dairy Products
• Milk
• Butter
• Cheese
• Others
• Meat & Poultry
• Red Meat
• Pork Meat
• Poultry Meat
• Seafood
• Bakery Products
• Bread
• Pizza Crust
• Cakes & Pastries
• Others
• Soups
• Ready Meals
• Dumplings
• Rice Based
• Italian (Pastas)
• Indian
• Korean
• Chinese
• Others
• Pet Foods
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
• Online
• Company Website
• E-Commerce Website
• Offline
• Supermarket/ Hypermarket
• Convenience Stores/ Standalone Stores
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Residential
• Commercial
• HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurants, Café) - Food Service
• Travel (Railway/ Airline/ Others)
• Educational Institutes
• Food Processing Industry
• Other Commercial End User
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲
• Japan
• China
• India
• Australia & New Zealand
• South Korea
• Rest of Asia Pacific
