Global Beverage Vending Machine Market Projected to Reach US$ 43.04 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 7.56%
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐛𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟐.𝟕𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟓𝟔% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. This growth is expected to bring the market's valuation to 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒𝟑.𝟎𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 by the end of the forecast period.
The surge in demand for automated and convenient beverage dispensing solutions in high-traffic locations such as airports, office buildings, shopping centers, and educational institutions is a key driver for the market's expansion. The increasing adoption of cashless and touchless payment systems, along with innovations in machine features such as energy efficiency, user customization, and connectivity, are further enhancing the appeal of beverage vending machines to consumers and businesses alike.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐏𝐚𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬
Mobile payment options like Apple Pay, Google Wallet, and Samsung Pay are becoming increasingly prevalent in the vending machine industry. Vending machines manufacturers in the beverage vending machine market have these options so that they don't fall behind with customer expectations. One notable partnership is between Vagabond and Apple Pay in 2020, which enabled cashless payments for machines all throughout the United States. There’re also contactless card payments which can be used on beverage vending machines that allow customers to simply tap their card on the reader to pay. Physical contact isn't necessary anymore when it comes to making purchases, as proven by UK's 62% increase of these transactions in 2022.
QR code payments are new and fresh methods recently adopted by the beverage vending machine industry. Customers can scan a QR code displayed on a machine using their phone to complete their purchase. People in Asia seem to particularly enjoy this method of payment, as mobile payment apps like WeChat and Alipay have already gained massive popularity.
Astute Analytica’s recent report on beverage vending machine market predicts an astounding CAGR of 6.76% for cashless payments from now until 2032 in the beverage vending machine market. In 2019, only 23% of vending machine transactions were made without cash or coins; however, that number jumped up to 33% just last year in 2023. The US is predicted to have cashless payments accepted at around two-thirds of all vending machines by the year 2024 with Japan trailing close behind at a projected 40%.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Azkoyen, S.A.
• Evoca Group
• Nestle SA
• Selecta Group
• Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
• Godrej
• Crane Company
• Bianchi Industry Spa
• Cothas Coffee Co.
• Atlantis
• Rhea Vendors Group S.p.A.
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞
• Pre-ground, freeze-dried granules
• In-cup vending machines
• Bean-to-cup Vending Machines
• Capsule or Pod Coffee Machines
• Fresh Brew Vending Machines
• Filter Coffee Machines
• Instant Vending Machines
• Soluble Coffee
• Other
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Household
• Commercial
• Hospitality (HoReCa)
• Hotels
• Bars & Restaurants
• Café Outlets
• (QSRs) Quick Service Restaurants
• Professional Caterers
• Entertainment (Recreation Facilities)
• Transportation (Airlines and Rail/Cruises)
• Enterprises
• SMEs
• Large Enterprises
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Semi-Automated
• Fully Automated
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
• Keypad
• Touchscreen
• Mobile App Based
𝐁𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞
• Hot
• Cold
• Both
𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Floor Standing Beverage Vending Machine
• Tabletop Beverage Vending Machine
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Cashless Systems
• Cash Systems
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
• The U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
• The UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
• Poland
• Russia
• Rest of Eastern Europe
• 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜
• China
• India
• Japan
• Australia & New Zealand
• South Korea
• ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
• 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 (𝐌𝐄𝐀)
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
• 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of South America
