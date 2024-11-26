Videoconference Hearing on Proposed Amended Bear Baiting Rule

MAINE, December 3 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: December 3, 2024

Start Time: 6:00 PM

Location: Online via Teams

Meeting description/purpose:

The Bureau of Parks and Lands invites you to a videoconference public hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 3, 6:00-7:00 PM. During the hearing, the Bureau will present updates and take questions and comments on a proposed amended rule for bear baiting on Public Lands managed by the Bureau. The proposed amended rule is attached and may also be viewed at the Bureau's website https://www.maine.gov/dacf/parks/hunting_fishing/hunting.shtml

The rule was first adopted in 1991 and has been unchanged for 25 years. The amendments were made to replace the outdated fee structures and to respond to the public's interest in adjusting the bait site lottery process. Among other updates, the amended rule would result in the application process beginning several months sooner and permits being issued two weeks earlier than at present. In addition, the radius of bait sites is increased from 100 feet to 150 yards. Commercial sites may be renewed annually for up to six years instead of three years.

To participate via Teams in the videoconference, click on the link below to join the meeting. You may also participate by phone (without video) by calling the number below and entering the Conference ID when prompted.

Jim Vogel Senior Planner Bureau of Parks and Lands

Related documents (if any):

For further information, contact:

Name: Jim Vogel

Phone: (207) 287-2136