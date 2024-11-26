Singapore Lab-Grown Meat Market to Witness Astonishing Growth, Projected to Reach US$ 761.17 Million by 2032
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐛-𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟏.𝟕𝟒 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 is poised for unprecedented growth, with projections indicating it will surge to 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟕𝟔𝟏.𝟏𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. This remarkable expansion represents a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟒𝟖.𝟒𝟓% during the forecast period of 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
Singapore, recognized as a global hub for food innovation, has emerged as a leader in the alternative protein revolution. As the world’s first country to approve the sale of cultivated meat, Singapore has set the stage for a thriving ecosystem of research, development, and commercialization in the lab-grown meat industry.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐞'𝐬 𝐋𝐚𝐛 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Singapore's lab grown meat market is thriving, significantly bolstered by the government's proactive support. Recognizing the potential of lab-grown meat in addressing food security and environmental issues, the Singaporean government has been instrumental in creating a favorable ecosystem for this innovative industry. This government backing is not just a policy stance but a well-strategized move towards sustainable food solutions. One of the most striking demonstrations of this support was the Singapore Food Agency's historic decision in 2020 to approve the sale of lab-grown chicken, making Singapore the first country globally to do so. This groundbreaking approval has not only set a regulatory precedent but has also signaled confidence in the safety and viability of lab-grown meat products.
In line with this, the government has allocated significant funds towards research and development in the agritech and foodtech sectors. The "30 by 30" initiative, aiming to produce 30% of Singapore's nutritional needs locally by 2030, further highlights the strategic importance of lab-grown meat in the nation's food security plans. A study shows a rapid increase in investment and interest in the sector. For instance, investments in Singapore's agritech startups, which include lab-grown meat companies, have surged by 300% in the past few years. Moreover, the number of agritech startups has grown by over 50% since 2019, many of which are directly involved in or related to the lab-grown meat industry.
The Singaporean government's endorsement has also led to international collaborations, with global companies choosing Singapore as their base for research and development in lab-grown meat. This has not only boosted the local economy but also positioned Singapore as a global leader in this revolutionary industry.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬
Aleph Farms
Eat Just, Inc.
Meatable
Shiok Meats Pte Ltd
Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
Beef
Chicken
Duck
Seafood
Pork
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
Steak
Nuggets
Sausage
Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
Residential
Hotels
Restaurants
Café
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
Online
Offline
