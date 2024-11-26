Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market to Witness Robust Expansion $3.4 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, HI, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global nuclear medicine equipment industry generated $2.5 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $3.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2030.Request Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1828 Surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer & cardiovascular diseases, rise in awareness regarding efficacy of nuclear medicine equipment for early diagnosis of different type of cancers, and advancements in technology drive the growth of the global nuclear medicine equipment market. However, high cost and lack of availability of efficient data and evidence regarding nuclear medicine equipment restrain the market growth. On the other hand, increase in investments to promote research and technological advancements create new opportunities in the coming years.The single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) segment to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast periodBased on product, the single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global nuclear medicine equipment market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in prevalence of cancer across the world. However, the positron emission tomography (PET) segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to rise in usage to enhance the accuracy of nuclear medicine imaging in the field of clinical oncology and diagnosis of brain tumor.Specific Requirement on COVID-19? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1828 The hospitals segment to continue its leadership status by 2030Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global nuclear medicine equipment market, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. This is attributed to rise in the prevalence of cancer and the surge in demand for nuclear medicine equipment in hospitals. However, the academic and research institutes segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to increase in research and development activities toward nuclear medicines.North America to continue its lead position by 2030Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global live chat software market, and is projected to continue its lead position by 2030. This is attributed to well-established healthcare infrastructure and the presence of major key players in the market. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of cancer & other chronic diseases, rise in awareness about early diagnosis of cancer, and untapped potential in the region.Leading Market PlayersSimen HealthineersFujifilm HoldingsCanon IncDigirad CorporationMediso Medical Imaging SystemsSurgicEye GmbHGeneral Electric CompanyKoninklijke Philips N.V.Bozlu HoldingNuerosoft Medical SystemsAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

