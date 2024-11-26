UAV Corp (UMAV)-Atlantic Industrial Group Inc (AIG) Announce AI Manufacturing JV for VTOL & Lighter than Air Vehicles

Mid altitude UAV Corp LTA & AIG T-Wing™ AIG T-Wing™ VTOL reconnaissance unit. UAV Corp Lighter than Air vehicle & T-Wing™ with MANTA™

UAV Corp and Atlantic Industrial Group, Inc. develop joint manufacturing with AI Digital Design facility, creating integrated next generation air vehicles

UAV Corp (OTCQB:UMAV)

The partnership will diversify our economic base, create high paying jobs and increase our role in the rapidly growing Northwest Florida aerospace industry.” — Jim McKnight

WEWAHITCHKA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skyborne Technology™, a UAV Corp Company and Atlantic Industrial Group Inc. (AIG) are proud to announce a joint venture to build cutting-edge manufacturing capability at Skyborne’s Wewahitchka, Florida facility. AIG will manufacture multiple high efficiency drone models (SVTOLs) at this location. This facility will stand up an inhouse design center for both airships and drones with the use of large scale 3d printers for manufacturing light weight airframe parts, wing structures, cockpits and other. Skyborne will continue building the low altitude semi-rigid spherical airship in Wewahitchka, Gulf County. Both companies will utilize Skyborne’s Costin airport for flight operations and house the completed aircrafts/airships in a new future hangar facility.AIG will be creating custom integration of AIG drones into STI lighter than air platforms. The factory (Wewahitchka) will be hiring high paying drone fabrication workers, digital design personnel, and business development professionals to support the rapidly growing demand for their advanced technologies. AIG currently holds several technology licenses that it plans to manufacture for government contracts and private security needs. These include VTOLs (Vertical Takeoff and Landing), energy generation, and propulsion.We are thrilled to partner with Skyborne Technology to bring our advanced UAV and SVTOL technologies to the next level," said AIG's CRO Maceo Remy. "This venture will not only create new job opportunities in the region but also help us meet the growing demand for our cutting-edge technologies."Jim McKnight, Gulf County Economic Development Director commented “we are truly excited by the UAV/Skyborne and Atlantic Industrial Group, Inc partnership and its potential to create aerospace manufacturing jobs at the Gulf County Industrial Park in Wewahitchka and the Costin Airport.in Port St. Joe. Florida. The partnership will diversify our economic base, create high paying jobs and increase our role in the rapidly growing Northwest Florida aerospace industry."We believe that this partnership will revolutionize the UAV industry by combining our expertise in lighter-than-air vehicles with AIG's efficient manufacturing models for their UAV/VTOL drones," said Skyborne's CEO/Michael Lawson. "We look forward to collaborating with AIG to create new technologies that will benefit both the government and civilian sectors worldwide."**About Atlantic Industrial Group**Atlantic Industrial Group Inc. (AIG) is a manufacturing and holding company, licensing existing, underutilized advanced technology solutions, specializing in VTOLs, energy generation, propulsion, and UAVs. With a focus on innovation and excellence, AIG has established itself as a trusted partner for government and private sector clients.**About UAV Corp/Skyborne Technology, Inc.**UAV Corp is a premier developer of manned and unmanned aerial vehicle technology, with decades of experience specializing in highly maneuverable lighter-than-air technologies for commercial and government solutions. With a focus on innovation and reliability, UAV Corp provides cutting-edge platforms that enhance operational capabilities across various sectors.CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable US securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals, where applicable and the state of the capital markets. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.For more information, please contact:Maceo Remy CROmremy@atlanticindustrialgroup.comAtlantic Industrial Group Inc.30 N Gould St Ste NSheridan, WY 82801Michael Lawson CEOmlawson@uavcorp.net115 County Road 381Wewahitchka, Florida 32465Jim McKnight, Executive Directorjmcknight@gulfcounty-fl.govGulf County Economic Development Coalition1000 Cecil Costin Sr. Blvd, Rm.136Port St. Joe Fl. 32456

