Thinkfree to Provide Web Office Solution to U.S. Government Agencies

Thinkfree partners with Tesla Government to deliver secure, web-based office solutions for U.S. government agencies, enhancing collaboration and security.

NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --• Integrated as the default editor in Tesla Government 's knowledge management system for use in government agencies• Meets strict security standards for sensitive government data• Offers powerful editing and collaboration tools suited to agency needs Thinkfree Inc, a subsidiary of Hancom—South Korea's leading software company— has signed an agreement with Tesla Government Inc. for integration as the default document editor in Tesla Government's knowledge management system.Through this integration, Thinkfree Office will be deployed as a core software component within knowledge management systems, delivering powerful editing and collaboration capabilities Thinkfree Office will be available in both cloud and on-premises environments of the Knowledge Management System from Tesla Government Inc., which serves for U.S. government agencies such as the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Health and Human Services, Agriculture, and Commerce, as well as the CDC and USAID.Thinkfree Office, known for its strong compatibility with MS Office, is a fully web-based solution that allows users to seamlessly edit and store documents across both PC and mobile devices. No installation is required for end users, as Tesla Government Inc. has made Thinkfree Office accessible directly through web browsers and manages its operation across diverse environments.Designed to enhance teamwork, Thinkfree Office offers real-time co-editing, allowing multiple users to edit documents simultaneously. The suite also includes in-app chat, commenting, and tracking changes to optimize collaborative workflows. With cross-platform compatibility across Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS, Thinkfree Office ensures broad accessibility and usability.A Director of Software Engineering at Tesla Government noted, “Thinkfree’s on-premises deployment offers an ideal solution for public institutions with stringent security requirements. By maintaining office software on internal servers, it helps prevent data breaches and ensures robust data security and compliance within institutional infrastructure.”Doo-young Kim, CEO of Thinkfree, stated, "Thinkfree is the first company to develop online office technology, and for over 20 years, we've continued to strengthen these capabilities. Our recent partnership with the Tesla Government shows that Thinkfree Office leads in technology and meets the strict security and technical standards required by U.S. government agencies. Through this partnership, we are committed to expanding our presence as a trusted software provider for public institutions worldwide.”About ThinkfreeThinkfree is a global software provider known for developing the world’s first web-based office suite. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hancom, Thinkfree builds on over 30 years of expertise in office software, offering solutions fully compatible with Microsoft Office and designed to enhance collaborative work securely and efficiently.

