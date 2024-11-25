FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue & Marion Barry Avenue SE Safety and Connectivity Study Virtual Public Meeting

(Washington, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) invites you to a virtual public meeting on December 12, 2024, at 6:30 pm for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue & Marion Barry Avenue SE Area Safety and Connectivity Study. The Project Team will be presenting the study outcomes to the public, which have been guided by the public workshop held in September, the Community Advisory Group (CAG), Advisory Neighborhood Commissioners (ANCs), residents, businesses, special interest groups, developers, and other key stakeholders within the focus area. Please join us at this next public meeting to learn about the draft final recommendations for the next steps towards a safer, more connected, and accessible transportation network by participating in this virtual public meeting being held on Thursday, December 12, 2024.

PUBLIC MEETING DETAILS

DATE: Thursday, December 12, 2024

TIME: 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm

WHERE: Virtual on WebEx: tinyurl.com/MLK-MBANov20

Webinar Event Number: 2301 991 3708

Webinar Event Password: fpQ4s7Wrcx2 (37747797 when dialing from a phone or video system)

Dial-in option (audio only): 1-202-860-2110

Access code: 230 199 13708

The Webex system will prompt you for an Attendee ID, this is not required. Press the # key to join the meeting.

Having difficulties joining the meeting?

If you need technical support during the meeting, please dial 804-475-4815. For more information about the project, please visit mlk-ghrsafetystudy.ddot.dc.gov .

Can't Make a Meeting?

Materials from this meeting will be available on the study website within 72 hours of the conclusion of the meeting. Those who would like to comment on the study can do so by commenting on the project website.

Do you need assistance to participate?

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) is committed to ensuring that no person is excluded from participation in, or denied the benefits of, its projects, programs, activities, and services on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age , or disability as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Americans with Disabilities Act and other related statutes. In accordance with the DC Human Rights Act of 1977, as amended, DC Official Code sec. 2-1401.01 et seq. (Act), the District of Columbia does not discriminate on the basis of actual or perceived: race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression, familial status, family responsibilities, matriculation, political affiliation, genetic information, disability, source of

income, status as a victim of an intrafamily offense, or place of residence or business. Sexual harassment is a form of sex discrimination which is prohibited by the Act. In addition, harassment based on any of the above protected categories is prohibited by the Act. Discrimination is a violation of the Act will not be tolerated. Violators will be subject to disciplinary action.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA):

If you need special accommodations or Sign Language Interpretation, please contact Xavier Davis, American Sign Language ADA Coordinator, at [email protected] or the Equity and Inclusion Division at [email protected] at least 72 business hours in advance of the meeting. ADA accommodations will be provided free of charge.

Title VI Compliance:

For language assistance services (translation or interpretation), please contact Victor Rodriguez, Title VI, and Language Access Coordinator, at [email protected] at least 72 hours in advance. These services will be provided free of charge.

HELP IN YOUR LANGUAGE

If you need help in Spanish, please call 202-671-2700 to provide a free interpreter.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This document contains important information. If necessary, please contact us at 202-671-2620. Please inform the customer's attention representative of the language you use so that the interpreter is at no cost to you. Grace.

LANGUAGE AID

If you need assistance in French call 202-671-2700 and an interpreter will be provided free of charge.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This document contains important information. If you require assistance in English or have any questions about this notice, please call 202-671-2700. Tell the service representative what language you speak and an interpreter will be provided to you at no charge. Thank you.

GIUP DỠ VỀ NGÔN NGỮ

Nếu qu‎ý vị cần giúp đỡ về tiếng Việt, xin gọi 202-671-2700 để chúng tôi thu xếp có thông dịch viên đến giúp qu‎ý vị mi ễn phí.

THONG BAO QUAN TRONG

Tài liệu này có nhiều thông tin quan trọng. Nếu qu‎ý vị cần giúp đỡ về tiếng Việt, hoặc có thắc mắc bề thông báo này, xin gọi 202-671-2700. Nói với người trả lời điện thoại là qu‎ý vị muốn nói chuyện bằng tiếng Việt để chúng tôi thu xếp có thông dịch viên đến gi úp qu‎ý vị mà không tốn đồng nào. Xin cảm ơn.

The best of the best

በአማርኛ እርዳታ ከፈለጉ በ 202-671-2700 ይደውሉ። የነፃ አስተርጓሚ ይመደብልዎታል።

The Best of Me

ይህ ሰነድ ጠቃሚ መረጃ ይዟል። በአማርኛ እርዳታ ከፈለጉ ወይም ስለታወቂያ ጥያቄ ካለዎት በ 0 ይደውሉ። የትኛውን ቋንቋ እንደሚናገሩ ለደንበኞች አገልግሎት ተወካይ ይንገሩ። ያለምንም ክፍያ አስተርጓሚይመደብልዎታል። እናመሰግናለን።

The squirrel

언어 지원이 필요하신 경우 202-671-2700로 연락을 주시면 무료로 통역이 제공됩니다.

안내

이 안내문은 중요한 내용을 담고 있습니다. 경우202-671-2700 로연락을 주십시오. Page 서비스가 제공됩니다. 감사합니다.

語言協助

202-671-2700,

重要通知

本文件包含重要資訊。如果您需要用（中文） 00。會免費向您提供口譯員服務。謝謝！

