Florida Dentist Pleads Guilty to Sending Threats to Multiple Victims, Including an Election Official

A Florida dentist pleaded guilty today to sending threats to three victims in 2019 and 2020 and to an election official in 2024.

According to court documents, from September 2019 to July 2020, Richard Glenn Kantwill, 61, of Tampa, sent over 100 threats to various public figures based on their political commentary via Facebook and Instagram messages, email, and text. As charged in the superseding information, those threats included a threat sent via email to an author, a threat sent via text to a religious persona, and a threat sent via Instagram to a television personality. Kantwill also sent at least seven additional threats to four public figures via Facebook from April 2022 to April 2024, including a threat to an election official in another state on Feb. 9.

“With this plea, the Justice Department is ensuring that Richard Kantwill faces accountability for targeting an election official and other public figures with over 100 heinous threats,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “In the three years since I created the Department’s Election Threats Task Force we have worked to aggressively combat the dangerous increase in violent threats against the public servants who administer our elections. Today’s action is yet another warning: the Justice Department will not stand for threats of violence that endanger people’s safety and endanger our democracy.”

“Today’s guilty plea is the next step in holding Richard Kantwill accountable for his almost year-long campaign of terror, sending more than 100 violent threats to over 40 victims including various public figures and an election official,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “Make no mistake, using electronic communications to threaten victims with violence is illegal and the FBI will continue to pursue those who seek to cause fear and terror by sending such violent threats.”

“Richard Kantwill sent more than 100 violent threats to multiple public figures, including an election official,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “The Justice Department has zero tolerance for conduct that seeks to intimidate public servants from doing their jobs. I am proud of the work the Election Threats Task Force has done over the past three years to hold accountable those who threaten election workers with violence.”

Kantwill pleaded guilty to four counts of interstate transmission of a threat. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for each count. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI is investigating the case.

Trial Attorney Aaron L. Jennen of the Criminal Division’s Public Integrity Section (PIN) and Assistant U.S. Attorney Abigail K. King for the Middle District of Florida are prosecuting the case, with assistance from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado.

This case is part of the Justice Department’s Election Threats Task Force. Created by Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and launched by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco in June 2021, the task force has led the Department’s efforts to address threats of violence against election workers, and to ensure that all election workers — whether elected, appointed, or volunteer — are able to do their jobs free from threats and intimidation. The task force engages with the election community and state and local law enforcement to assess allegations and reports of threats against election workers, and has investigated and prosecuted these matters where appropriate, in partnership with FBI Field Offices and U.S. Attorneys’ Offices throughout the country. Three years after its formation, the task force is continuing this work and supporting U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and FBI Field Offices nationwide as they join the task force in its critical work.

Under the leadership of the Attorney General and the Deputy Attorney General, the task force is led by PIN and includes several other entities within the Justice Department, including the Criminal Division’s Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section, Civil Rights Division, National Security Division, and FBI, as well as key interagency partners, such as the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Postal Inspection Service. For more information regarding the Justice Department’s efforts to combat threats against election workers, read the Deputy Attorney General’s memo.

To report suspected threats or violent acts, contact your local FBI office and request to speak with the Election Crimes Coordinator. Contact information for every FBI field office may be found at www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/. You may also contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or file an online complaint at www.tips.fbi.gov. Complaints submitted will be reviewed by the task force and referred for investigation or response accordingly. If someone is in imminent danger or risk of harm, contact 911 or your local police immediately.