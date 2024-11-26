US National Intelligence Director Avril Haines awarded NATO PA “Women for Peace and Security” Award

MONTRÉAL – The NATO Parliamentary Assembly awarded on Monday its 2024 “Women for Peace and Security” Award to Avril Haines, first female Director of US National Intelligence.

Ms Haines was nominated by Michael R. Turner, Head of the U.S. Delegation to the NATO PA on behalf of his delegation. Introducing Haines to the Assembly’s plenary sitting at the Annual Session in Montreal, Turner underlined Haines’ important role in leading the US intelligence community and supporting Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s aggression.

“Avril Haines’ leadership of the U.S. Intelligence Community made certain that the world knew of Russia’s intentions to invade Ukraine. Through her hard work, the United States has been able to counter our adversaries, empower our allies, stand with Ukraine, and expose Russia’s atrocities. We are very pleased and proud that the NATO Parliamentary Assembly joined with the U.S. delegation in awarding Avril Haines with the Women in Peace and Security Award,” said Congressman Michael Turner.

In 2021, Haines became the 7th US Senate confirmed Director of National Intelligence and is the first woman to lead the US Intelligence Community.

"I am here today, on behalf of the thousands of deeply committed professionals — many of whom are women -- who work tirelessly across our NATO intelligence services to keep us safe. Intelligence professionals who have consistently inspired me over the years, as they have given to public service from their lives and talent every measure of dedication and commitment. They have my deepest respect and gratitude for their efforts," remarked DNI Haines.

Previously, she served as Assistant to the President and Principal Deputy National Security Advisor from 2015 to 2017, and as the Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency from 2013 to 2015. She was the first woman to hold both positions.

Beyond her service in federal government, she has been active in academia as a researcher at Columbia University and a senior fellow at the John Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory.

She was chosen by the NATO PA’s Selection Committee composed of the Assembly’s Bureau and the NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for Women, Peace and Security, Irene Fellin.

The Selection Committee also received three other nominations of women who share a deep commitment to promoting and implementing the Women, Peace and Security agenda.

The NATO PA has a long-standing commitment to promoting and implementing the Women, Peace and Security agenda. In 2021, the Assembly’s Standing Committee created the “Women for Peace and Security” Award to honour a woman who has made a significant contribution to the equal participation of women and men in the field of peace and security, the protection of women in conflict situations and/or the mainstreaming of women's needs and perspectives into relief and recovery initiatives in post-conflict countries.

The three previous award winners were the Honourable Nancy Pelosi, then Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, and Ms Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, National Leader of Belarus and Head of the United Transition Cabinet.

