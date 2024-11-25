Army Reserve trailblazer honored as sponsor of U.S. Navy ship

MILWAUKEE –

The U.S. Navy commissioned its newest Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Beloit (LCS 29) on Nov. 23, 2024, in Milwaukee.

Among the ceremony's attendees was the ship's sponsor, retired Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Marcia M. Anderson, who gave the first order to “man our ship and bring her to life.”

Anderson is the Army's first Black female reserve officer to obtain the rank of major general. According to a CNN article, she was born in Beloit, Wisconsin, the city for which the ship was named.

“I take great pride in representing Wisconsin’s manufacturing economy and the workers who power it,” said the Honorable Tammy Baldwin, U.S. Senator, State of Wisconsin. “When it comes to our ship building industry our workers have helped sustain America’s security for our national defense for generations. We boast a successful history of building ships and the city of Beloit has long played an essential role in that.”

Guest speakers for the event also included the Honorable Tony Evers, Governor of Wisconsin, who delivered the commissioning ceremony's principal address. Remarks were also provided by Adm. James Kilby, Vice Chief of Naval Operations; the Honorable Gwen Moore, U.S. Representative, Wisconsin’s Fourth District; Secretary of the Navy, the Honorable Carlos Del Toro; and Mr. Ali Ruwaih, Vice President, Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Small Combatants and Ships.

“Today we commission the Navy’s newest freedom-class littoral combat ship, the first ever to bear the name of the best city in Wisconsin, USS Beloit.” said Kilby. “Beloit will play a key role in implementing the Chief of Naval Operations’ strategy as a platform with a crew ready with the right capabilities, weapons, sustainment, and training deterring our adversaries and ready to fight.”

Beloit completed 19 certifications in just seven weeks after moving onboard and successfully passed each certification the first go round, scoring above the Navy’s standards for the LCS community including completing their Light off Assessment (LOA) in less than a week with flying colors.

“I would like to thank our employees and our industry partners for their resiliency and dedication to Littoral Combat Ship Freedom Class who demonstrated exceptional commitment and delivered outstanding results,” said Ruwaih. “The USS Beloit has been designed to protect and guide the crew as they carry forth the ship’s motto Forward for Freedom. I could not think of a more fitting description of an LCS Sailor who displays the most versatile set of skills to help ensure freedom of the seas.”

The audience was honored with the presence of veterans from World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam, the Iraqi war and many other significant battles. The Sailors, family and friends and community of Beloit were reminded of the profound responsibility that comes with such a legacy that the officers and crew of Beloit will undoubtedly uphold with honor, integrity and valor.